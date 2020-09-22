Climate Week Event is One of the Largest Global Sustainability Forums

PHOENIX, AZ, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, announced that it will be presenting today at the EarthX Climate Week virtual conference. EarthX annually hosts one of the largest global sustainability events. The 2019 Climate Week event was held in Dallas, Texas and was attended by over 600 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 160,000 attendees. EarthX 2020 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, which is being hosted through a unique partnership with the National Geographic Society.

“We are honored to participate today in the EarthX 2020 Climate Week,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “Taronis Fuels is committed to producing world-class renewable, socially responsible fuel products. Through our expanding network of industrial gas sales hubs across the US, we serve a wide range of end-market customers. In many instances, these clients have historically used environmentally harmful, fossil fuel based products.”

“Our technology offers a compelling alternative to these harmful legacy carbon-based fuels. We produce environmentally responsible, hydrogen-based fuel products at a fraction of the cost of acetylene and propylene. Our products are functionally vastly superior. We are unique in that our solutions do not come with compromise or detrimental tradeoffs. We simply deliver a cleaner, safer, smarter, cheaper alternative.”

“The opportunity to share our corporate vision, our desire to positively impact the environment, and our compelling technology with well over 100,000 global participants today at EarthX 2020 is a testament to the growing interest in our Company and our team,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives.

Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today.

Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant function superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov .