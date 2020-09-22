BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty and VirBELA, today announced the appointment of James Huang as president of the commercial division of eXp World Holdings, Inc. In this new role, Huang will be responsible for launching eXp’s commercial business and growing the footprint across the United States and globally.



Huang brings more than 20 years of commercial real estate experience to eXp with several years at commercial investment company Marcus & Millichap and 15 years leading his own full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm based in Los Angeles. Most recently, he was president of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates. While at Sperry, his team grew and oversaw more than 65 affiliates located across more than 20 states and multiple countries.

“James is an innovator in the commercial real estate space and has held leadership roles in some of the most well-known and highly-regarded commercial firms in North America,” said Jason Gesing, eXp Realty CEO. “His experience is aligned with eXp’s shared values, and we see countless opportunities for innovation in our expansion into commercial real estate. We look forward to Jim’s leadership as we introduce new and unprecedented earning, learning and growth opportunities to the very best commercial agents and professionals in the business.”

Huang has a long history of service to the industry with board and leadership positions at many prominent trade groups, including for-profit and non-profits, such as the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association. He is currently serving as president of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA). In an international capacity, he is currently president-elect of the Southern California division of FIABCI International Real Estate Federation, which is based in Paris, France. FIABCI is the world’s leading international real estate organization devoted to all real estate specialties and activities.

“I am very excited for this new opportunity with eXp Realty, a company that has dominated and thrived over the last couple of years,” said Huang. “I am looking forward to using eXp’s model and infrastructure to help develop and grow eXp’s commercial real estate and ancillary services division.”

Prior to real estate, Huang worked on Wall Street in brokerage and portfolio management, structured finance and consulting.

About eXp World Holdings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) owns eXp Realty, eXp Commercial, VirBELA and Showcase IDX.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 35,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.expworldholdings.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social



Media Relations Contact:

Alyson Austin

alyson@gaffneyaustin.com