Hexagon Composites will host a virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday 17 November 2020, from 09:00-12:00 CET.

Topic: The future of mobility – how we are replacing diesel through our g- and e-mobility solutions.

Agenda and details on how to register to follow.





Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com





About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn