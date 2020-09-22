COS COB, Conn., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced new programming license deals for Crackle Plus.



The new license deals cover approximately 1,600 hours of content from companies including KDMG, Endemol Shine, The Film Detective, Arclight, and TBN.

The 1,600 hours of content includes movies and series with must-see programs like Night of the Living Dead, Charade, and House on Haunted Hill from The Film Detective, Legion of Honor from KDMG, The Omega Code from TBN, Dance of the Dragon, Ghost Rituals, and Dinosaur Island from Arclight, and eight seasons of the acclaimed Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters as well as three seasons of the popular reality series Flavor of Love from Endemol Shine International.

The above titles join the existing library for a total of over 80,000 hours of content available to Crackle Plus. This includes original and exclusive programming such as Spides, Corporate Animals, The Sonata, Blue Iguana, Crown Vic, The Clearing, On Point, Going From Broke, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Road to Race Day and Cleanin’ Up the Town.

“Our viewers who come to Crackle Plus seeking quality scripted television, feature films, and reality television will be happy to binge on these newly added titles including Night of the Living Dead from The Film Detective, and acclaimed Australian drama series McLeod’s Daughters.” said Richard De Croce, senior vice president of programming for Crackle Plus

Crackle Plus obtained the right to exhibit new content from various license deals through sister company Screen Media.

Crackle is available in the U.S. on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

