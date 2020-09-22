COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrip Nation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people to pursue fulfilling career paths, launched a new virtual career exploration course, the Roadtrip Nation Experience, in collaboration with AT&T and with content support from Google’s Applied Digital Skills program.

The project-based educational resources will provide America’s four million unemployed youth* with an opportunity to explore careers aligned to their interests, learn from industry leaders who have found successful career paths, and complete an interview project where they’ll talk to someone working in a field they’re interested in to get real-world exposure and advice.

“It’s more important than ever for young people facing unemployment or an uncertain future to have access to resources that help them build confidence, skills and social capital,” said Mike Marriner, president and co-founder of Roadtrip Nation. “Roadtrip Nation and our partners wanted to create a learning experience that answers those needs and meets the demands of new virtual and hybrid learning environments. With the Roadtrip Nation Experience, we’re focusing on the core of what we know is most impactful from nearly 20 years of work: inspiring stories and real conversations that empower young people to build toward their career goals.”

The Roadtrip Nation Experience was designed to be completed independently or implemented through a facilitator, providing meaningful career exploration for any learning environment that empowers youth to:

Identify their personal interests and find matching career opportunities that align.

Access on-demand life and career wisdom from leaders across multiple industries including entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author and speaker Gary Vaynerchuk, Director of Photography for Pixar Animation Studios Danielle Feinberg, award-winning journalist and activist Jeff Johnson, Senior Software Engineer for Spotify Catalina Laverde, American actor Craig Robinson, and former President and COO of Los Angeles Sparks Christine Simmons.

Build digital literacy through the integration of Google's Applied Digital Skills curriculum, which supplements the lessons with tangible digital skills, such as sending professional emails, that can be directly applied to the interview project.

Talk one-on-one with someone working in a job they are personally interested in to get real-world perspective.

“Roadtrip Nation’s support of opportunity youth aligns with AT&T’s commitment to empower talented young people by connecting them to skills and career opportunities,” said Mylayna Albright, assistant vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility at AT&T. “We’re thrilled to see the Roadtrip Nation Experience come to life, and look forward to watching the positive impact it will have on young people across the country.”

The Roadtrip Nation Experience was made available to users through generous support from AT&T. For more than a decade, AT&T and Roadtrip Nation have collaborated to impact countless communities across America through a diverse suite of programs. Google’s Applied Digital Skills was selected as a content collaborator to build digital literacy and support the project-based learning in the Roadtrip Nation Experience.

For more information or to start the Roadtrip Nation Experience, visit roadtripnation.com/experience.

*According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics July 2020 report.

ABOUT ROADTRIP NATION

Roadtrip Nation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that humanizes career exploration through story and empowers individuals to connect their interests to fulfilling lives and careers. Through its award-winning public television series, New York Times bestselling book “Roadmap,” and educational programs and tools that provide visibility and insights into career possibilities and pathways, Roadtrip Nation gives people from all backgrounds confidence and belief in their ability to persist through challenges and define success for themselves. Roadtrip Nation has been showcased at the United Nations Social Innovation Summit, Clinton Global Initiative, NBC Education Nation, TEDx, Talks at Google, SXSW, and the Harvard Social Enterprise Forum. For more information, visit roadtripnation.com.

ABOUT PHILANTHROPY & SOCIAL INNOVATION AT AT&T

Our society doesn't work if it doesn't work equally for all. We recognize that inequalities are pervasive and we have a role to play in helping to address them. That’s why we’re committed to advancing education, creating opportunities, strengthening communities and improving lives, particularly amongst historically underserved populations. We have a long history of investing in projects that promote academic and economic achievement and addressing community needs that promote social justice and racial equality. With a financial commitment of $600 million through AT&T Aspire since 2008, AT&T has leveraged technology, relationships and social innovation to help give everyone – regardless of age, gender, race or socioeconomic status – the opportunity to succeed.

ABOUT GOOGLE APPLIED DIGITAL SKILLS

Applied Digital Skills is a Grow with Google program that provides a free, online, digital skills curriculum. Lessons and materials are appropriate for a wide range of learners, from middle school to college, and beyond. The Applied Digital Skills curriculum uses a series of videos to guide learners through creating a project from scratch. This means that learners who complete a lesson leave with a useful project, such as a resume, a college planning sheet, or an interactive story.

