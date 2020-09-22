Portland,OR, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud kitchen market obtained $43.1 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $71.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Increase in demand for online food delivery, surge in demand for international cuisine, and implementation of tech-savy ordering system across the globe propel the growth of the global cloud kitchen market. On the other hand, surge in health issues due to consumption of fast food and competition from fine dining and quick service restaurant (QSRs) restrain the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, rise in internet penetration and increase in adoption of social media marketing are anticipated to usher a number of opportunities in the near future.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Cloud Kitchen Market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6773?reqfor=covid

COVID-19 Scenario-

• Due to the global lockdown, most of the hotels and restaurants were closed, which positively impacted the market resulting in elevated demand for cloud kitchen.

• The government bodies in different nations, however, have issued stringent regulations regarding hygiene for the cloud kitchen industry to curb the spread of corona virus. This impacted the growth to a certain extent.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6773

The cloud kitchen market is segmented into type, product type, nature, and region.

Based on product type, the market is classified into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food and others. The burger/sandwich segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the seafood segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on type, the market is categorized into kitchen, commissary/shared kitchen, and kitchenpods. The independent cloud kitchen segment contributed to the highest market share with around two-thirds of the global market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, the kitchen pods segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Send Me Enquire@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6773

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share based on revenue, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2027. Furthermore, the report also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The major market players in the cloud kitchen industry include Keatz, Kitopi, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Dahmakan, Starbucks (Star Kitchen), Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchen, Zuul Kitchen, and Cloud Kitchen.



Similar Reports Here :

Fast Food Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Fast Casual Restaurant Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/