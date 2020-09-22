Portland, OR, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global patient centric healthcare app market size was pegged at $4.73 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $64.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in demand for patient centric ecosystem, surge in smartphone penetration, and rise in collaboration among healthcare providers and app developers have boosted the growth of the global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market . However, time consuming and expensive approach, inadequate ratio of supply to demand, along with lack of adequate training hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness regarding innovative patient centric and increase in the transition toward digitalized healthcare would open opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, people have become more conscious toward their fitness and health, which has boosted the demand for such healthcare apps.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the majority of the countries have closed gyms and fitness-related facilities. Thus, more and more people have turned toward patient centric healthcare apps.

The global patient centric healthcare app market is segmented on the basis of technology, operating system, category, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is divided into phone-based apps, web-based apps, and wearable patient centric app. On the basis of operating system, the market is classified into iOS, Android, Windows, and others. The Android segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 38.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment held the lion’s share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the total revenue.

Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, and home use. The home use segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period.

The global patient centric healthcare app market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 38.9% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

The global patient centric healthcare app market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), iPatientCare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MobileSmith, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Klick Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and Siemens AG.

