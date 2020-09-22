NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of 2019 Inside Quantum Technology (IQT) published a report providing a detailed business assessment of the “quantum networking” sector. So much has happened in the quantum technology sector in the past nine months that IQT decided to republish this report, updated with IQT’s latest market analysis. More details on Quantum Networking: A Ten-year Forecast and Opportunity Analysis can be found at: https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-networking-a-ten-year-forecast-and-opportunity-analysis/
The coverage of the report includes QKD, cloud access to quantum computers and quantum sensor networks. We believe it will become essential reading for equipment companies, service providers, telephone companies, data center mangers, cybersecurity firms, IT companies and investors of all kinds.
Now Includes the Quantum Internet Coverage
Forecasts and Opportunities
A primary goal of this report is to present detailed ten-year forecasts for quantum networking markets and deployments. We also include in our forecasts breakouts by all the end-user segments of this market including military and intelligence, law enforcement, banking and financial services, and general business applications, as well as niche applications. There are also breakouts by hardware, software and services as appropriate.
Much of this report has been extracted from other reports compiled by Inside Quantum Technology and some of the numbers included here come from these reports.
A full update of the report will not be carried out until January 2021. The forecasts in this report have not been updated fully and reflect Inside Quantum Technology’s perspective as of late 2019.
The methodology employed to construct this report involves both primary and secondary research. The secondary research consists of reviews of both the technical and business articles.
About Inside Quantum Technology
Inside Quantum technology is the first industry analyst firm to be entirely dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to publishing reports on critical business opportunities in the quantum technology sector, Inside Quantum Technology runs a popular daily newsfeed (Quantum Technology News) on business-related happenings in quantum technology. This free newsfeed can be subscribed to at https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/quantum-news/.
Inside Quantum Technology also organizes major conferences on quantum technology. Our next conference will be in the fall of 2020. More information on the conference at https://europe.iqtevent.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and on Linked-In.
