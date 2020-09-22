New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transgenic Seeds Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960326/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Herbicide Tolerance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.8% CAGR and reach US$48.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Insecticide Resistance segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR



The Transgenic Seeds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Other Traits Segment to Record 9.5% CAGR



In the global Other Traits segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 287-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience AG

Bejo Zaden BV

DowDuPont, Inc.

J.R. Simplot Company

Monsanto Company

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Syngenta AG

Vilmorin & Cie SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960326/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transgenic Seeds Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Transgenic Seeds Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Transgenic Seeds Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Transgenic Seeds Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Herbicide Tolerance (Trait) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Insecticide Resistance (Trait) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Insecticide Resistance (Trait) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Insecticide Resistance (Trait) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Traits (Trait) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Other Traits (Trait) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Other Traits (Trait) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Corn (Crops) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Corn (Crops) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Corn (Crops) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Soybean (Crops) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Soybean (Crops) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Soybean (Crops) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Cotton (Crops) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Cotton (Crops) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Cotton (Crops) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Canola (Crops) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canola (Crops) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Canola (Crops) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Crops (Crops) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Crops (Crops) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Crops (Crops) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transgenic Seeds Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Transgenic Seeds Market in the United States by

Trait: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Transgenic Seeds Market in the United States by

Crops: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Review by

Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Transgenic Seeds Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Review by

Crops in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Transgenic Seeds Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crops for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Transgenic Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Transgenic Seeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Transgenic Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crops for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Transgenic Seeds Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Transgenic Seeds Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Transgenic Seeds Market by Trait: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Transgenic Seeds Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Crops for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Transgenic Seeds Market by Crops: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Transgenic Seeds Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Transgenic Seeds Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Transgenic Seeds Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Transgenic Seeds Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 56: Transgenic Seeds Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020-2027



Table 59: Transgenic Seeds Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Crops: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Transgenic Seeds Market in France by Trait: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Transgenic Seeds Market in France by Crops: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Transgenic Seeds Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Transgenic Seeds Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Transgenic Seeds Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Transgenic Seeds Market by Trait: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Transgenic Seeds Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Crops for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Transgenic Seeds Market by Crops: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Transgenic Seeds: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Transgenic Seeds Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Transgenic Seeds: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crops for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Transgenic Seeds Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis

by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Review by

Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Transgenic Seeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Review by

Crops in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Transgenic Seeds Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crops for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Transgenic Seeds Market in Russia by Trait:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Transgenic Seeds Market in Russia by Crops:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 98: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020-2027



Table 101: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Crops: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Transgenic Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Transgenic Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Trait:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Transgenic Seeds Market in Asia-Pacific by Crops:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis

by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Transgenic Seeds Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Transgenic Seeds Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Review by

Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Transgenic Seeds Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Review by

Crops in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Transgenic Seeds Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Crops for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Transgenic Seeds Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Transgenic Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 126: Transgenic Seeds Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Transgenic Seeds Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Transgenic Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 129: Transgenic Seeds Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transgenic Seeds:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Analysis by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transgenic Seeds:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crops

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Analysis by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Transgenic Seeds Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Transgenic Seeds Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Transgenic Seeds Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Transgenic Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Transgenic Seeds Market by Trait:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Transgenic Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crops for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Transgenic Seeds Market by Crops:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 146: Transgenic Seeds Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020-2027



Table 149: Transgenic Seeds Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Crops: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown

by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Transgenic Seeds Market in Brazil by Trait:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Transgenic Seeds Market in Brazil by Crops:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Transgenic Seeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Transgenic Seeds Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Transgenic Seeds Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Latin America by

Trait: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Transgenic Seeds Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Latin America by

Crops: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Transgenic Seeds Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Transgenic Seeds Historic Market by

Trait in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Transgenic Seeds Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Trait for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Transgenic Seeds Historic Market by

Crops in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Transgenic Seeds Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Crops for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Transgenic Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Trait for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Transgenic Seeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Transgenic Seeds: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Crops for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Transgenic Seeds Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Crops for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Transgenic Seeds Market Share Analysis by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Trait: 2020-2027



Table 185: Transgenic Seeds Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Trait: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Crops: 2020-2027



Table 188: Transgenic Seeds Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Crops: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Transgenic Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Transgenic Seeds Market by Trait:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Transgenic Seeds Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Crops for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Transgenic Seeds Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Transgenic Seeds Market by Crops:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Transgenic Seeds Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Transgenic Seeds Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 198: Transgenic Seeds Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Transgenic Seeds Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Crops for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Transgenic Seeds Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 201: Transgenic Seeds Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Trait for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Transgenic Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Trait: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Transgenic Seeds Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Crops for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Transgenic Seeds Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Crops: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Transgenic Seeds Market Share

Breakdown by Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Trait: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Transgenic Seeds Market in Africa by Trait:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Trait: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Transgenic Seeds Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Crops: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Transgenic Seeds Market in Africa by Crops:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Transgenic Seeds Market Share Breakdown by

Crops: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960326/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001