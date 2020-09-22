VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS, OTCQB: AQSZF) (“Aequus” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company announced today that it has expanded its partnership with Medicom Healthcare (“Medicom”) to include an additional formulation in the Evolve® preservative free dry eye product line. Aequus has submitted an application for this new product with Health Canada for processing of a New Medical Device License (“MDL”).



The new Evolve® product added to the existing Agreement is a unique preservative free formulation. The product formulation combines Hyaluronate and Carbomer 980 for the treatment of patients with more intense dry eye symptoms.

With the addition of this product to the Health Canada submission, Aequus plans to launch a full range of products designed to treat patients suffering from mild to more intensive forms of dry eye disease, later in 2020.

“In preparation for launch, we have engaged Canadian eyecare professionals by creating advisory boards and research groups, built B2B relationships with clinic networks, added specialized personnel to our commercial team, and planned branded marketing campaigns to targeted customer segments,” said Doug Janzen, CEO and Chairman of Aequus Pharmaceuticals. “Our team has a deep understanding of ophthalmology and years of operational experience. We see our new product launches as being the perfect fit for Canadian patients who have been wanting a wider range of options for dry eye treatments. We are more than ready now, for the anticipated approval of these three Evolve products in Canada, that will be launching into a $90 million dry eye market”

Aequus has now submitted three new products for Health Canada approval. As with the previous submissions, the additional Evolve® product was submitted for approval with Health Canada as a Class II medical device. According to Health Canada, the target review time for a Class II MDL application is typically 20 days. Aequus is moving ahead with plans in accordance with this timeline but acknowledges that review timing may be affected by factors out of our control such as backlogs caused by COVID-19.

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX-V: AQS , OTCQB: AQSZF ) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its sales and marketing efforts to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca .

ABOUT EVOLVE

Launched in 2015 in Europe, the Evolve® brand has grown to 5 products across 35 countries. With an array of products, the brand can address the various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness. Currently in Canada, the dry eye market is estimated at over $90M, which includes both prescription and over-the-counter products. Aequus and Medicom entered into a license agreement in March 2019, granting Aequus exclusive rights to commercialize the Evolve® product line in Canada.

