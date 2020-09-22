Chicago, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Financial State of the States report surveys the fiscal health of the 50 states prior to the coronavirus pandemic. This data is released today by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a think tank that analyzes government financial reporting. TIA analysts draw their data from the fiscal year 2019 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Reports, which is the latest available data.

The 2020 report found that 39 states did not have enough money to pay all of their bills. Most of the states were ill-prepared for any crisis, much less one as serious as what we are currently facing. Total debt among the 50 states amounted to $1.4 trillion at the end of the fiscal year 2019, which will only worsen as the states face varying and unpredictable effects from the global pandemic.

There is some good news as the report found that 11 states had at least some money set aside at the beginning of the pandemic. But even the healthiest of states are projected to lose billions of dollars in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Truth in Accounting’s rough estimates, the 50 states are projected to lose a combined $397 billion in revenue. The uncertainty surrounding this crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits, but these states’ overall debt will most likely increase.

This new data comes as the federal government is considering additional aid for the states. The Financial State of the States report shows the true fiscal health of the 50 states prior to the pandemic, which is the most recent available data.

“The bottom line is that the majority of states went into the pandemic in poor fiscal health and they will most likely come out of it even worse,” says Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting.

You can view this year’s full Financial State of the States report here. The full 50 state ranking is included below.

Alaska | Taxpayer Surplus: $77,400 North Dakota | Taxpayer Surplus: $37,700 Wyoming | Taxpayer Surplus: $19,600 Utah | Taxpayer Surplus: $5,500 Tennessee | Taxpayer Surplus: $3,400 South Dakota | Taxpayer Surplus: $3,300 Nebraska | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,800 Idaho | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,800 Oregon | Taxpayer Surplus: $2,600 Iowa | Taxpayer Surplus: $1,500 Minnesota | Taxpayer Surplus: $100 Oklahoma | Taxpayer Burden: -$700 Virginia | Taxpayer Burden: -$800 Indiana | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,300 North Carolina | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,400 Florida | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,600 Arkansas | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,700 Arizona | Taxpayer Burden: -$1,700 Montana | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,000 Colorado | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,600 Nevada | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,600 Georgia | Taxpayer Burden: -$2,900 Wisconsin | Taxpayer Burden: -$3,100 New Hampshire | Taxpayer Burden: -$3,900 Missouri | Taxpayer Burden: -$4,300 Ohio | Taxpayer Burden: -$5,800 Washington | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,100 Kansas | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,200 West Virginia | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,300 Maine | Taxpayer Burden: -$6,700 New Mexico | Taxpayer Burden: -$7,500 Alabama | Taxpayer Burden: -$7,600 Mississippi | Taxpayer Burden: -$10,400 Texas | Taxpayer Burden: -$11,300 South Carolina | Taxpayer Burden: -$13,400 Rhode Island | Taxpayer Burden: -$14,700 Maryland | Taxpayer Burden: -$15,200 Pennsylvania | Taxpayer Burden: -$16,400 Michigan | Taxpayer Burden: -$17,000 Louisiana | Taxpayer Burden: -$17,100 New York | Taxpayer Burden: -$17,200 Vermont | Taxpayer Burden: -$18,900 California* | Taxpayer Burden: -$21,100 Kentucky | Taxpayer Burden: -$24,700 Delaware | Taxpayer Burden: -$24,900 Massachusetts | Taxpayer Burden: -$30,100 Hawaii | Taxpayer Burden: -$31,700 Connecticut | Taxpayer Burden: -$50,700 Illinois | Taxpayer Burden: -$52,000 New Jersey | Taxpayer Burden: -$57,900





The Financial State of the States report is an in-depth study of the financial condition of the 50 states. The data for this report was derived from states’ 2019 comprehensive annual financial reports and retirement plans’ reports.

Founded in 2002, Truth in Accounting is dedicated to educating and empowering citizens with understandable, reliable, and transparent government financial information. Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO, is a Certified Public Accountant with more than 40 years of experience in the field.

*As of August 31, 2020, California had not released its FY 2019 comprehensive annual financial report. As a result, we were forced to use FY 2018 data for the state of California.

