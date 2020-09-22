Cosemi’s new line of 5m USB-C active cables provide 60W power delivery and 3A fast charging of devices. Available in active copper and active optical, these cables are designed for portable peripheral devices that use a USB type-C connector.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosemi Technologies Inc. , a global leader in innovative, high-speed connectivity solutions, today announced a new line of 5m/16ft USB-C active cables that provide 60W power delivery (PD) and 3A fast charging of devices. Available in two versions, active copper and active optical, these cables are designed for portable peripheral devices that use a USB type-C connector – such as laptops, gaming platforms and displays. Now consumers can replace the short cable that comes standard with their devices with these long reach and lightweight cables from Cosemi, which make lightning-fast connectivity possible while also powering and rapidly charging any connected device. Cosemi’s new USB-C active cables with full PD support deliver on the promise of USB-C as the singular port-of-the-future – without sacrificing performance and distance.



The new line of Cosemi cables support full 10G bidirectional data for USB 3.2 and are backward compatible to USB 2.0 – all in the same cable. The hybrid active optical cable version features a proprietary Cosemi optical engine, which combines the control and power of a copper cable with the high-speed data transfer of fiber optics. It galvanically isolates the USB 3.X high-speed signal over fiber to protect against interference such as Electrical Magnetic Interference (EMI) and Radio Frequency Interference (RFI). These new cables join Cosemi’s existing USB product family – which is acknowledged as the broadest portfolio of USB hybrid active optical cables on the market.

“Our new USB active cables set the bar for USB connectivity,” said Adrian Collins, marketing director at Cosemi. “They are ideal for a wide range of use cases and take USB connectivity to the next level. Not only can consumers swiftly move large data files, like high-res pictures and videos, they can now power those devices and rapidly charge them – at lengths much longer than standard cables provide. Because the cables are very lightweight, they are handy to carry in backpacks, briefcases, purses, carry-on luggage, and more.”

Cosemi’s new 5m active cables offer the following:

Support for USB 2.0 and 3.2 in the same cable, with full bandwidth of 10G

60W power delivery

3A fast charging of devices

Galvanically isolated USB3 signals (hybrid active optical cable)

Designed for most peripheral devices that use a USB-C connector, Cosemi’s new cables are ideally suited for a variety of applications – from gaming to video collaboration and video streaming to working from home or while on the road. The new USB cables will be available in early October through Cosemi’s retail stores on Amazon and Newegg. To learn more about Cosemi’s consumer products, please visit www.cosemi.com/consumer .

