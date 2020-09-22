CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Hub , an online platform to shop for craft spirits from hundreds of independent distilleries, today announces its expansion to North Dakota. Effective immediately, consumers throughout the state of North Dakota can now purchase hard-to-find craft spirits from Spirit Hub’s carefully curated collection from independent distilleries around the world and have them delivered straight to their doors.



Spirit Hub now serves the entire state of North Dakota from its distribution and retail center outside of Chicago. The state’s estimated 473,000 people over the age of 21 can now choose from more than 1,300 small-batch craft spirits manufactured by 200+ independent distilleries, including North Dakota’s Proof Artisan Distillers , available for purchase through the company’s website , mobile app or phone. At checkout, customers select their preferred date and time of delivery with available options as early as the next business day.

“We are thrilled to be providing greater access to unique craft spirits from our amazing distillery partners to North Dakota residents,” said Michael Weiss, CEO and Founder of Spirit Hub. "The craft spirits industry has been booming with consumer demand skyrocketing in recent years, and we are proud to serve as a platform for independent distilleries both from around the world and locally."

Since launching in Illinois in April of 2019, Spirit Hub has built a digital platform that brings customers closer to the craft spirits culture than ever before. With a focus on education and personalization, Spirit Hub features personal stories on partner distillers, cocktail recipes for every occasion, and allows customers to browse products that cater to individual preferences including certified organic, kosher, non-GMO and gluten-free.

Spirit Hub has established itself as the nation’s leading resource for shopping for and learning about independent distilleries and their craft spirits. The company now represents one third of all craft spirits distilleries, the fastest-growing segment of the spirits industry, and through rapid expansion is uniquely positioned to power the growth of out-of-state distillery sales by 59 percent by 2023.

“We, at Proof Artisan Distillers, are excited to be working with Spirit Hub on their launching of direct shipping in Nebraska and our home state of North Dakota! We can't wait to get some products moving,” said Lexi Aho, Director of Sales at Proof Artisan Distillers.

“With this expansion, our local distiller partners like Proof Artisan can further tap into their home state market with our expansion into North Dakota,” Weiss went on to say. “We’re pleased to offer a service that creates an easy and convenient way for distilleries to access customers in both new markets, and for some, ones located right in their back yard.”

North Dakota is Spirit Hub’s third U.S. market, joining Illinois and Nebraska and helping propel its global expansion plan to be in every major U.S. market by 2025. Spirit Hub is aiming to expand to the New Hampshire, Washington, D.C. and Florida markets by the end of the year with plans to expand its distribution channels with a national grocery/retail chain partner.

For more information on Spirit Hub, or to place an order, visit www.spirithub.com , call 1-800-867-7704, or download the mobile app in the App Store and on Google Play .



About Spirit Hub

Spirit Hub is an eCommerce platform that connects customers with independent distilleries from around the world. Founded in Illinois in 2017, Spirit Hub is a leader in the craft-spirits world with over 200 distillery partners from 44 states and four foreign countries, providing a completely legal method for customers to order online and deliver spirits direct to their door. Delivery is available to any residential or commercial address in Illinois. Signature is required from a recipient 21 and over with a valid, verifiable, state-issued I.D. Spirit Hub is available online at spirithub.com, through the App Store, and Google Play.