Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Result of AGM

22 September 2020

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), of Draper Esprit VCT plc held on 22 September 2020, which was held as a closed meeting, all resolutions were passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the AGM received as at 11:00am on 18 September 2020, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at the receiving agent, Downing LLP, are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Total Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of No. of No. of Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 4,389,300 90,463 - 4,479,763 8,805 97.98% 2.02% 0.00% 100.00% 2 4,073,549 62,471 185,066 4,321,086 167,482 94.27% 1.45% 4.28% 100.00% 3 4,055,238 62,471 215,850 4,333,559 155,009 93.58% 1.44% 4.98% 100.00% 4 4,405,924 62,471 11,368 4,479,763 8,805 98.36% 1.39% 0.25% 100.00% 5 4,160,417 123,672 178,797 4,462,886 25,682 93.22% 2.77% 4.01% 100.00% 6 4,289,852 62,471 74,353 4,426,676 61,892 96.91% 1.41% 1.68% 100.00% 7 4,278,882 62,471 85,323 4,426,676 61,892 96.66% 1.41% 1.93% 100.00% 8 4,264,477 62,471 91,461 4,418,409 70,159 96.52% 1.41% 2.07% 100.00% 9 4,209,280 121,907 95,489 4,426,676 61,892 95.09% 2.75% 2.16% 100.00% 10 4,423,625 62,471 2,472 4,488,568 - 98.55% 1.39% 0.06% 100.00% 11 4,279,708 62,471 134,442 4,476,621 11,947 95.60% 1.40% 3.00% 100.00% 12 4,194,408 62,471 231,689 4,488,568 - 93.45% 1.39% 5.16% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Company decided to hold its AGM as a closed meeting because of the practical difficulties in holding open meetings with the ongoing social distancing restrictions. The board invited questions from shareholders in writing and comments on the issues raised by shareholders as follows:

Board independence and director tenure

Even though all directors have sat on the board of the Company for more than 9 years, the board is satisfied that the four independent directors have continued to act independently in the manner in which they undertake their duties. For example, the Board has been closely involved in developing the new management arrangements with Draper Esprit which have been put in place over the last couple of years and which have effectively resulted in a change of manager for the Company.

The Board accepts that it is helpful for the director’s appointment dates to be included in the Annual Report and will ensure this is done in future.

Board succession planning

Board structure has been a discussion topic for some time now, as the Company has undergone a transition in putting in place the arrangements with Draper Esprit. One director stepped down at this AGM today and the Board is considering some further changes in due course.

Auditor’s re-election and remuneration as separate AGM resolutions

The Board will give consideration to having the Auditor’s re-election and the authority for the directors to determine the Auditor’s remuneration as separate resolutions in future.