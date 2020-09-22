22 September 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22 September 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/09/2020

Share Price:

£6.012 Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/09/2020

Share Price:

£6.012 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2020 Jon Marchant 21 21 3,501 Katy Wilde 21 21 2,800 Lewis Alcraft 21 21 7,191 Alan Dale 21 21 1,419 Benjamin Ford 21 21 80

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

