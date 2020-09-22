Vancouver, BC, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hootsuite today released its Social Transformation Report, an in-depth analysis of how a powerful social media presence can lead to organizational transformation—especially relevant in the fast-changing global landscape of 2020. The report, developed in partnership with Altimeter Group, reveals that when social media is widespread and integrated across the organization, as a tool to build strong relationships, the value derived from social media is transformative.
“Hootsuite's findings show that the days of social media being used solely as a megaphone by marketing teams should be over,” said Tom Keiser, CEO Hootsuite. “To realize its full value, social needs to be connected into the lifeblood and workflow of the entire organization, not just the social media marketing department—and be completely focused on the customer and the customer’s experience. Every single employee should be involved in forming and executing on the company’s social media strategy.”
Hootsuite and Altimeter Group—who help leaders thrive by providing research and advice on how to leverage disruptive technologies—applied their research skills and understanding of social media to answer and measure three critical questions:
“Along the way, we’ve lost sight of one of social media’s most potent attributes: the ability to engage, have a conversation, and develop a relationship,” said Charlene Li, Senior Fellow and Founder of Altimeter and co-author of the Social Transformation Report. “Our research found that focusing on social media’s relationship power led to greater brand health and deepened employee engagement across all channels—not just social media.”
Altimeter and Hootsuite interviewed leaders at nine organizations that exemplify a high level of social maturity and surveyed 2,162 respondents about the use and effectiveness of social media to better understand its changing scope. The analysis showcased that to maximize the power of social media, an organization must take the time to listen to its audience, build strong relationships, and integrate social into all aspects of the business as a strategic communications tool.
“This study confirms what we’ve focused on all along as a partner to our customers in their social media maturity journey,” said Keiser. “For social platforms to work for organizations, they need to do more than simply post to the social platforms but also leverage social listening, use data to make better social decisions, integrate with their existing tech stacks, and seek the training and education to achieve their overarching business goals.”
Three key results emerged from the Report:
“Adopting mature social media practices is a stepping stone towards broader digital transformation—an urgent priority for many organizations as they prioritize digital resiliency in the face of the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said Ed Terpening, Senior Industry Analyst at Altimeter and co-author of the Social Transformation Report.
Download the Hootsuite Social Transformation Report
About Hootsuite
Hootsuite is the leader in social media management, trusted by more than 18 million customers and employees at more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise, customer insights at scale and collaborative ecosystem empower organizations large and small to strategically grow their brand, business, and customer relationships with social. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.
Contact: Hootsuite Corporate Communications media@hootsuite.com
Hootsuite Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Contact: Hootsuite Corporate Communications media@hootsuite.com
HootsuiteLogo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: