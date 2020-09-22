Albuquerque, NM, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Eagle's enrichEd™ program is in its second year and is designed to support New Mexico public school teachers by providing educators $1,000 each for educational resources and classroom activities. This year's program is dedicated to meeting the COVID-19 demand for enhanced safety protocols and unique instances that general funding may not cover with $1,000 provided to ten classrooms that may be in need of extra assistance.

"As leaders in our community, we feel it is our obligation to step up and ensure New Mexico students can be as successful as possible as they adapt to the new learning environment," said US Eagle President/CEO Marsha Majors.

Grants can be used for PPE, Cleaning Supplies, Electronics, Software & Licensing and other items to ensure a safe and successful learning environment.

Applications can be submitted online at http://useagle.org/westaystrong#enrichEd from September 21 through October 2.

US Eagle's internal Philanthropy committee will review all incoming applications and select ten schools based on need, students served and geographic diversity. Recipients will be announced on International Credit Union Day, October 15.

