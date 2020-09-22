GOLDENDALE, Wash., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) (the “Company”) announced that this past week, ASCK’s CEO, John Sprovieri, traveled to the coastal town of Tillamook, Oregon, to meet with developers and investors planning an ocean side multi-unit development to commence soon, thus again extending usage of ASCK’s hybrid concrete panels into multi-family properties.



During the trip to meet with the developers, Mr. Sprovieri traveled adjacent to the hardest hit areas of the Oregon fires. A couple of stops made along the way to observe the area for damage resulted in contacts being made concerning the rebuilding of areas destroyed by the fires. The Auscrete team offers their sincerest condolences to our devastated neighbors in Oregon.

Auscrete Corporation looks forward to doing everything within its power to assist in rebuilding the communities and lives of the people in the first quarter of 2021. Not limited to, but including special pricings, for the Auscrete Hybrid-Concrete panels, which are fire retardant.

Prior to Mr. Sprovieri’s business trip, enhanced design plans have been completed and final markups will be discussed during an upcoming meeting with the Directors of the Veteran’s Village Project in Vancouver, Washington. The package will then be submitted for final Grant approval through an application process summarily done throughout the region.

At the time of the final confirmation of the funds being released, the actual contract will be signed between Auscrete and the Directors of the Veteran’s Village Project enabling Auscrete to enter a binding agreement based on the funds being assigned.

Auscrete has recently completed the earth works for the foundation slab for its first of many contracted “Tiny Home” projects. The concrete wall panels have been cast and are awaiting completion of the final wall and roof panel sets before delivery to the building site. The home should be standing and ready for occupancy within the next two weeks.

Auscrete Corporation (OTC: ASCK) has an open position and has an active search for a Draftsperson, one that is qualified with experience, and could work at the physical headquarters outside of Goldendale WA, as this is NOT a remote position. The candidate should be a team player, and be excited about getting in on the ground floor with a tremendous opportunity in front of them. Should a person feel that they are qualified and have interest in the position, they can send their resume with a cover letter to Info@AuscreteHomes.com.

Auscrete’s trading symbol on the OTC bulletin board is “ASCK”. The company is a fully reporting public corporation.

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by their use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negative forms thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Auscrete Corporation assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Auscrete Corporation. Investors are encouraged to review Auscrete Corporation’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of operations and risks associated with the company and its operations.

