Pune, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bubble sensor market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing demand from pharmaceutical and food industries. According to Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Bubble Sensor Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Size (Standard, Customized), by Type (Ultrasonic, Capacitor, Optical), by Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Process, Food and Beverages, Packaging, Automation), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” bubble sensors account for high accuracy rate. This has further resulted in its demand in the medical industry as several operational emergencies have begun using bubble sensors in order to conduct critical operations. Moreover, the packaging industry has also been using bubble sensors in FMCG, retail, pharma, etc. The paper packaging industry has witnessed a growth of approximately 30%.
Rise in the Geriatric Population Expected to Boost the Healthcare Segment
The report classifies the global bubble sensor market on the bases of size, type, industry vertical, and geography. In terms of size, the market is grouped into customized and standard. By type, the market is categorized into capacitor, ultrasonic, and optical. In terms of industry vertical, the market is further divided into food and beverages, healthcare, automation, process, packaging, and others. Amongst these, the healthcare industry is developing at a rapid rate because of increasing healthcare access and improvement in the quality of life of people in the developing nations. Furthermore, numerous big and small enterprises have begun investing huge sums in the research and development activities in this sector. Rise in chronic health disorders and geriatric population are also expected to contribute to the growth of this segment during the forthcoming years.
Introtek International, Ceram Tec, and Other Prominent Market Players to Focus on Innovative Product Launch to Strengthen Position in Market
Introtek International, a leading manufacturer of non-invasive fluid detection devices, based in the U.S.A., designed its BDR series with cutting-edge integrator in January 2016. This was done to provide air bubble detection sensors for several materials, namely, metal, stainless steel, and plastic. Recently, in January 2018, Ceram Tec, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced ceramic components, announced that it has improved the performance of its ultrasonic bubble sensors. It has increased the repetition rate and has increased the response time to 100 microseconds. These sensors will be ten times faster than those that were offered earlier. The company has ensured that the new sensors will be able to detect minute bubbles.
Increasing Number of Bubble Sensor Manufacturers to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific and North America
The global bubble sensor market is geographically segmented into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, the Asia Pacific and North America are in the dominant positions in the sensory industry. This is because China, Germany, and the U.S.A. currently possess the maximum number of bubble sensor manufacturers. According to numerous studies conducted by semiconductor associations as well as other sources, the overall sensor market in North America is anticipated to reach almost US$ 58 Bn by the end of 2023. Furthermore, the ongoing development in the medical sector as well as aerospace and defense industry is projected to propel the market in North America during the forecast period.
Formats available: