SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dgraph, creators of the world’s most advanced graph database, today announced the availability of Slash GraphQL on Auth0 Marketplace , a newly-launched catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0’s identity management platform. Slash GraphQL, a fully managed GraphQL backend service powered by the industry’s first native GraphQL database -- Dgraph -- allows web and mobile developers to build apps quickly with no setup, maintenance or building out a tech stack just to get to GraphQL.



Slash GraphQL delivers an amazing developer experience. An app on Slash GraphQL leverages a full GraphQL back-end built for performance and scale, optimized for executing GraphQL traversals, joins and retrievals. It complements Auth0 Extensible Identity, and the ease in which customers can seamlessly integrate adjacent technologies to facilitate the successful execution of larger projects such as web and mobile apps, digital transformation, threat detection, compliance, and customer conversion.

Because GraphQL is an API language, not a running system, developers face challenges in building, maintaining and deploying their own GraphQL backend. Integrating authentication and authorization into their GraphQL backend is another in that set of challenges. Running Slash GraphQL removes those challenges and together with Auth0 simplifies identity management and authorization in any app or service adopting GraphQL.

“Having Slash GraphQL in the Auth0 Marketplace means developers have easy access to an integration that enables them to build serverless GraphQL solutions at rapid pace and with infrastructure that scales as their applications grow,” said Manish Jain, Dgraph's founder and CEO. "With an Auth0, Slash GraphQL, Netlify stack, developers can be quicker to market, spending more time building apps and less managing infrastructure.”

“The addition of Dgraph Labs to Auth0 Marketplace adds greater breadth to our platform and gives customers even more extensibility and flexibility when designing the identity platform of their dreams,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0. “We have identified the integrations that matter to our customers and are excited to have Dgraph Labs as a valued best-in-class technology in the evergrowing Auth0 Marketplace.”

All partner integrations are thoroughly vetted and verified for security and functionality by Auth0, and are easily discoverable for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of the Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://marketplace.auth0.com.

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

ABOUT DGRAPH LABS

Dgraph Labs ( @dgraphlabs ) is the creator of Dgraph, the world’s first native GraphQL database with a graph backend. The company’s goal is to provide Google production-level scale and throughput to every developer working with GraphQL. With over 13,000 GitHub stars and over 2.6 million Docker pulls, Dgraph is the most popular open-source graph database in the market. Venture-backed with investors that include Redpoint and Bain Capital, Dgraph customers range from global Fortune 500 companies to emerging startups. For more information, visit https://dgraph.io/ .

