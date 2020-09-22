New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tooling Board Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960309/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Tooling Board market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Marine Segment to Record 3.3% CAGR



In the global Marine segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$930.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tooling Board Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tooling Board Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Tooling Board Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Tooling Board Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Automotive (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Automotive (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Marine (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Marine (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Marine (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Wind Energy (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Wind Energy (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Wind Energy (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Polyurethanes (Product Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Polyurethanes (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Polyurethanes (Product Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Epoxy (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Epoxy (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Epoxy (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tooling Board Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Tooling Board Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Tooling Board Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Tooling Board Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Tooling Board Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Tooling Board Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Canadian Tooling Board Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Tooling Board Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Tooling Board Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tooling

Board in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Tooling Board Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Tooling Board Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Tooling Board: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Tooling Board Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Demand for Tooling Board in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Tooling Board Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Chinese Tooling Board Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Tooling Board Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tooling Board Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Tooling Board Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Tooling Board Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Tooling Board Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Tooling Board Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Tooling Board Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Tooling Board Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Tooling Board Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Tooling Board Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Tooling Board Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Tooling Board Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Tooling Board Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Tooling Board Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Tooling Board Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Tooling Board Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Tooling Board Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Demand for Tooling Board in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Tooling Board Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Italian Tooling Board Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Tooling Board Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Tooling Board in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Tooling Board Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Tooling Board Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Tooling Board: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Tooling Board Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Tooling Board Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Tooling Board Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Spanish Tooling Board Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Tooling Board Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Tooling Board Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Tooling Board Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Tooling Board Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Tooling Board Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Tooling Board Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Tooling Board Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Tooling Board Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Tooling Board Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Tooling Board Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Tooling Board Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Tooling Board Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Tooling Board Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Tooling Board Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Tooling Board Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Tooling Board Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Indian Tooling Board Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Tooling Board Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Tooling Board Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Tooling Board Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Tooling Board Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Tooling Board in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Tooling Board Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tooling Board:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Tooling Board Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tooling Board Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Tooling Board Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Tooling Board Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Tooling Board Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Tooling Board in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Tooling Board Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Latin American Tooling Board Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Tooling Board Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Tooling Board Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Tooling Board Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Tooling Board Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Tooling Board Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Tooling Board Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Tooling Board Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Tooling Board Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Tooling Board Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Tooling Board Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Tooling Board Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Tooling Board Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Tooling Board Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Tooling Board Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Tooling Board Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Tooling Board Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Tooling Board Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Tooling Board Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Tooling Board Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Tooling Board Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Tooling Board Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Tooling Board Historic Market by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Tooling Board Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Tooling

Board in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Tooling Board Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Tooling Board Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Tooling Board: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Tooling Board Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Tooling Board Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Tooling Board Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Tooling Board Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Tooling Board Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Tooling Board Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Tooling Board in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Tooling Board Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Tooling Board Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Tooling Board Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Tooling Board Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Tooling Board Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Tooling Board Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Tooling Board Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Tooling Board Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Tooling Board Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Tooling Board Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Tooling Board Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Tooling Board Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Tooling Board Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Tooling Board Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Tooling Board Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Tooling Board Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Tooling Board Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Tooling Board Market in Africa by Product Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Tooling Board Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

