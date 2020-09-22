Johnston, RI, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon is celebrating 10 years of providing unlimited, reliable, and affordable mobile broadband service to the anchors communities across the country. Internet access has allowed these organizations to access more, reach more people, and help carry out their own missions.

In honor of its 10th-anniversary, Mobile Beacon is inviting customers to share their stories. By sharing their Mobile Beacon Moments, customers will enter for the chance to win a Community Grant that will provide the winning organization with $10,000, 10 laptops, and 10 hotspot devices with Mobile Beacon’s unlimited service. The top 10 entries will be judged in a public voting contest later this year.

Mobile Beacon is excited to cast light on its customers and the incredible work they carry out every day. Customers are being asked to get creative with submissions - video, audio, collages - anything to highlight their experience working with Mobile Beacon and how the service has helped or impacted their organization and/or community. To learn more about Mobile Beacon’s storytelling contest or to enter if you are a Mobile Beacon customer, visit https://www.mobilebeacon.org/mobile-beacon-moments/.

About Mobile Beacon: Founded in 2010, Mobile Beacon provides high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and connect their communities. Learn more at http://www.mobilebeacon.org.

