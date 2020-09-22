Denver, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across the United States, communities are experiencing an undeniable need for more comprehensive, specialized mental health services. Americans struggling with mood, anxiety and trauma-related disorders need intensive, personalized treatment to build their resilience and learn practical tools that empower them to thrive long term. To be sure their name better describes the company’s promise to answer that need, Insight Behavioral Health is now Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center. Under the leadership and guidance of nationally recognized experts in behavioral health, Pathlight illuminates each patient’s unique journey to lasting wellness by providing evidenced-based and state-of-the-science treatment; intensive family programs, including support, education and family therapy; and the ability to meet the needs of patients with complex medical and psychiatric conditions.

With treatment center locations in six states across the country and virtual telebehavioral health options for nationwide access, Pathlight offers comprehensive treatment for anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder; mood disorders such as major depressive disorder; and trauma-related conditions including post-traumatic stress disorder. Pathlight bridges the gap between acute psychiatric treatment and weekly outpatient therapy by offering higher levels of care: Residential, Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) treatment. An all too common scenario for patients suffering from mental illness is having an emergency psychiatric event that brings them to the ER, followed by a short stay in an inpatient psychiatric stabilization setting, then being discharged back to outpatient therapy visits only to repeat the cycle again in the future. Pathlight interrupts that cycle of crisis care by providing evidence-based, individualized treatment that supports the patient and their family in building the skills and tools they need to make lasting change for the better.

“At Pathlight, we often work with patients who weren’t able to get the help and support they needed elsewhere,” said Anne Marie O’Melia, MD, MS, FAAP, Chief Medical and Clinical Officer at Pathlight. “We embrace innovative, evidence-based treatment modalities that aim to educate and empower patients as well as their support systems to set them up for lasting recovery. As September is National Suicide Prevention Month, it’s important to spread the message that no one should have to go it alone when it comes to their mental health. Our individualized programs help create the best outcomes when both patients and their closest supporters have tools and strategies for a path forward.”

Insight was founded in Chicago in 2006 by Susan McClanahan, PhD. After partnering with Eating Recovery Center in 2011, it expanded to treat patients in Texas, Colorado, Ohio, Maryland and Washington state. Now as Pathlight, the centers continue to be led by national thought leaders in behavioral health. Under the leadership of Dr. O’Melia, these experts include Charles Brady, PhD, who specializes in the treatment of anxiety disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorder in particular; Ellen Astrachan-Fletcher, PhD, a senior clinician and national thought leader in Radically Open Dialectic Behavior Therapy; and Elizabeth Easton, PsyD, an expert in Emotion-Focused Family Therapy.

Residential care offers 24-hour support seven days a week. The PHP level of care offers comprehensive services eight hours per day during the week and six hours per day on weekends. The IOP level of care includes three hours of programming per day, three to six days a week depending on the patient’s needs. Conveniently, all IOP patients are currently receiving their care virtually due to the pandemic.

“Delivery of therapy, education and skill development is far more efficient in higher levels of care,” said Charles Brady, PhD. “The same behavior change achieved in just eight weeks of intensive, multidisciplinary treatment might take many months or years to deliver across weekly outpatient appointments. Given the mental health challenges facing all of us today – specifically a startling increase in suicide planning, attempts and deaths – families can’t afford to wait and hope for the best.”

A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August found that more than four in 10 Americans are struggling with mental health issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. About a third of respondents said they were experiencing anxiety or depression symptoms, and 11 percent said they had seriously considered suicide in the prior 30 days.

"I have found this program essential to meet the needs of our patients in the community dealing with mental health issues,” said Jacqueline Rhew, LCPC, Co-Founder, Center for Emotional Wellness of the Northwest Suburbs outside of Chicago. “I can say with confidence that Pathlight is a leader in the behavioral health field, not only in our community but nationwide. Our patients who have received treatment in their programs have thrived as a result. They have gained skills to manage their symptoms and return to a healthy level of functioning.”

About Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center

Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center (Pathlight) is part of a leading national mental health care system dedicated to the treatment of primary mood, anxiety and trauma-related disorders. Pathlight specializes in treatment for mood and anxiety disorders such as generalized anxiety disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, panic disorder, depression and mania, trauma-related disorders including post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as co-occurring substance use disorder. Pathlight provides evidence-based, innovative treatment programs tailored to patients of all ages, gender expressions and ethnicities. Working with patients and their families, Pathlight’s multi-disciplinary treatment programs are designed to help illuminate their unique paths forward and provide a foundation for resilience and long-lasting mental wellness. Pathlight offers Residential, Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels of care in centers across the country as well as Virtual PHP and IOP (video) telebehavioral health services. For more information, please visit pathlightbh.com.

