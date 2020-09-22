DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment management firm with a more than 25-year history, today announced the completion of 943,000 square feet of leasing with a leading global e-commerce provider. The leases span six full buildings across three markets in the North East Region.
“Black Creek continues to pursue industrial opportunities as we have experienced firsthand the uptick in demand for industrial space amid the ongoing pandemic as businesses increase their e-commerce fulfillment operations as consumers shift to ordering more goods online,” said Dave Fazekas, Black Creek Group’s senior managing director for the Eastern Region. “Additionally, more and more retailers are moving from a ‘just in time’ to a ‘just in case’ supply chain strategy to avoid future disruptions, which in turn increases the demand for industrial facilities located in close proximity to dense populations to meet delivery demands and rising inventory levels.”
To address the continued demand for state-of-the-art industrial space, the firm has 4.5 million square feet in the North East Region under development.
Included in these developments are:
Black Creek Group is a leading real estate investment management firm that has bought or built over $21 billion of investments throughout its more than 25-year history. The firm manages diverse investment offerings across the spectrum of commercial real estate – including industrial, multifamily, office and retail – providing a range of investment solutions for both institutional and wealth management channels. Black Creek Group has seven offices across the United States with approximately 300 professionals. More information is available at blackcreekgroup.com.
