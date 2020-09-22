SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segment, the world’s leading customer data platform (CDP), today announced the agenda for CDP Week , a four-day virtual event which will take place Oct. 19-22. CDP Week will bring experts together to help discuss and solve the toughest problems marketers, product leaders and engineers have when it comes to understanding customers and providing world-class experiences in the age of digital transformation. Attendees will learn how leading brands and large enterprises make use of Customer Data Platforms within their organizations, what industry trends will shape the category in the coming years, as well as leave with actionable steps to accelerate growth and create superior customer experiences using customer data.



“As digital transformation accelerates faster than ever before, the ability to deliver highly personalized, consistent customer experiences across any channel has now become mission-critical. Companies must keep pace as they interact with customers across dozens of digital channels and parse through huge amounts of data in real-time,” said Peter Reinhardt, CEO and founder of Segment. “We designed CDP Week to bring together some of the smartest people and companies in business today to help ensure that every company can not only survive, but thrive in the face of the total digital transformation demanded by today’s world.”

Agenda highlights of the inaugural industry event include:

Keynote sessions with Segment CEO and co-founder, Peter Reinhardt, and CTO and co-founder, Calvin French-Owen, discussing the future of personalized experiences as well as Segment’s latest product innovations

Industry keynote with Forrester principal analyst Steven Casey who will share insights on the shifting buying environment and present new research on the challenges brands face in understanding how to accelerate digital growth in both the US and EMEA

Discussions on what digital acceleration really looks like in different industries and the evolution of the tech stack with Neel Adhya, Chief Digital Officer of Cognitive Applications at IBM, Jean-Denis Greze, Head of Engineering at Plaid, and Jason Lambert, Global VP of Product at Anheuser-Busch InBev

An industry panel on the most important thing enterprises need to know about reinventing digital experiences to drive revenue growth with Robert Fuller, Principal Director of Digital Solution Architects at Accenture, Noah Rosenberg, Chief Digital Advisor & Director of Digital Product Growth at WWT, and Rio Longacre, Managing Director for Customer Strategy & Martech at Slalom

and A live series with three Segment experts who will share their tips for a successful CDP implementation, based on their experience rolling out hundreds of CDP projects



Tickets, priced at $59 per person, include a pass to all four days of CDP Week content, workshops, ask-me-anything sessions, analyst presentations, and more. Segment will also host daily raffles, giving away amazing products and gift cards for Peloton, EQ3, Doordash, Yeti, Nike and more.

To register and stay up-to-date on the agenda, visit: https://cdpweek.com/

