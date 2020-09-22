TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dotmobile™, a Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is pleased to announce its first network wholesale agreement. It is with Iristel, Canada’s only coast-to-coast-to-coast telecommunications network.



Dotmobile is an independent wireless service provider seeking access to multiple Canadian radio access networks to complement its own cloud-based core network. Both dotmobile and Iristel are a part of Competitive Network Operators of Canada.

“We see the importance of investing in network infrastructure, as well as optimizing the use of what exists today,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile. “Our goal is to bring our innovative, all-digital wireless service to all Canadians, no matter who they are or where they live. Iristel’s radio access network covers some of the least densely populated areas in not only Canada, but the world. Network agreements like this are critical to achieving our goal.”

Beyond building its national facilities-based VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) network and a wireless network in Canada’s far North, Iristel and its affiliates have also built networks in Africa and Eastern Europe.

“We know how to build robust networks using innovative technologies that offer customers advanced communications services at fair prices,” says Samer Bishay, President and CEO of Iristel. “Interestingly, with every network we’ve built around the world, we’ve found benefits by allowing competitors on our networks, something Canada’s big telecoms do not understand.”

The CRTC is currently deciding on the fate of fixed and wireless connectivity in Canada for the next five years. Canada has some of the highest wireless prices in the world. Smaller players such as MVNOs like dotmobile can offer innovative new services and serve niche segments while generating good returns for host networks to ensure continued network investment.

“Having our own core-network is paramount to offering differentiated service, having both cost and speed-to-market advantage. It unleashes real wireless service innovation,” says Mr. Akstinas. “dotmobile is following a low-cost high-tech business model. Modern cloud infrastructure, simple connectivity options and reduced operational complexity will bring significant savings and improved wireless experience to our members at an optimal cost.”

Data On Tap Inc., parent of dotmobile, was founded by two former WIND Mobile product architects. dotmobile™ was a registered “Proposed Full MVNO” (Mobile Network Code - 302 100) from August 29th, 2019 to September 17th, 2020. According to rules set by the Canadian telecom regulator - the CRTC - an agreement with the core network provider is one of the three essential requirements needed to become a Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator.

About dotmobile

Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a simple goal - to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.

About Iristel

Iristel is Canada’s fastest-growing carrier providing innovative communication services that are changing how consumers and businesses communicate. Founded in 1999, Markham-based Iristel operates Canada’s largest facilities-based local voice network extending Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast. It also owns Ice Wireless, an LTE-A carrier with operations in Canada’s northern territories and Quebec.

Media inquiries: media@dotmobile.app and pr@iristel.com