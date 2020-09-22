Sydney, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on India outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Indian consumers are among the major consumers of social media services. Facebook has almost equal number of users in India in comparison to the US. Data localization will necessitate storing all consumer-related data that includes the need for Facebook and other social network platforms to store its data and skyrocketing data center demand in India.

The Indian cloud market is estimated to be $4.5 billion by 2020. The IaaS adoption is likely to grow at a CAGR of 20% between 2020 and 2025. Data localization is likely to increase the physical presence of cloud service providers, thereby increasing data center service revenue in the country. The data localization mandate is increasing data center business in India as there is a need to store over 60% of data that is being stored in data centers across the globe.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the India Market?

The spread of COVID-19 has put a halt on various data center construction projects in India. Analysts at Arizton expect that the pandemic will have a moderate impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021. However, the spread of Covid-19 has significantly increased data traffic from March 2020.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has significantly increased data traffic from March 2020. To provide high availability services, operators are taking precautionary measures for their on-site employees. Therefore, the COVID-19 impact on data center operations is expected to be low in India.

What are Key Factors Attracting Investments in India?

State governments in the country are attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) through tax incentives. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana have announced incentives for data center development in the last two years. It will also support the steady growth of wholesale colocation. The majority of local data center service providers offer cloud-based services to end-users in India, which contributes to their data center service revenue.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides India data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the India data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in India, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in India.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the India data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the India data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the India data center market.

Key Developments

Local vendors dominate the colocation market; however, the presence of global vendors is increasing via inorganic strategies.

An increase in Investment on the cloud, big data, IoT, and artificial intelligence technology will increase the demand for application-specific infrastructure solutions in the Indian region.

The rise in the number of critical applications hosted on data centers operated by enterprises is expected to increase the adoption of all-flash and hybrid arrays.

VRLA UPS systems are dominating with an adoption rate of more than 90%. However, it is estimated that lithium-ion UPS systems will gain a share of around 25% by 2025.

Generators dominate the market with a capacity of over 1.5 MW; however, with the increase in hyperscale development, the investment in up to 3 MW diesel generator systems is expected to increase.

Although water cooling solutions dominate the market, growing concerns over power consumption by these solutions are expected to increase the demand for in-row cooling cold ailed containment solutions with smart IOT sensors.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp

Construction Service Providers - AECOM, Sterling & Wilson, DSCO Group, VastuNidhi Architects, Nikom InfraSolutions, L&T Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Delta Group, Legrand, NetRack Enclosures, Riello UPS, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Stulz, Vertiv

Data Center Investors - Bharti Airtel (NXTRA DATA), Bridge Data Centres, Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), CtrlS, GPX Global Systems, NTT Global Data Centers, Pi DATACENTERS, Rack Bank, Reliance Communications, Sify Technology, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), Streamcast Group, Web Werks, Yotta Infrastructure Solutions

