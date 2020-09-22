TOKYO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report on global equities by Taiko Aichi Capital, client sentiment has been actively more bullish compared to year-on-year data which showed a 74 per cent rise in trading activities from both its private and corporate clients.



A key catalyst to the increased activity from Taiko Aichi Capital's clients has been the ongoing volatility in the financial markets, spurred on by global fundamentals such as the outbreak of COVID-19.

Recent trading activity saw sharp falls and slight rebounds from Monday as investors faced further challenges from upcoming fiscal stimulus talks, with negative developments on the coronavirus the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen more than 500 points, around 1.8 per cent lower. Similar Index's also faced the same challenges as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost more than 14 points on its close.

"Since the start of the year, our clients as a whole have reacted to the latest developments that this year has given by taking action on underperforming assets and switching into key areas that are poised for growth. We believe as a company that this is a worldwide reflection that individuals are looking not only to preserve but to accumulate during this volatile season," said Shinsato Masao, Group Head of Research at Taiko Aichi Capital.

During the past six months, internal data from Taiko Aichi Capital highlighted that the most common asset class traded was equities in the U.S and Europe. The company are now devoting more resources to update and invest in the way it conducts its research that would lead to key investment decisions.

"As a company, we are actively investing more in the way we gather and process financial data within the existing infrastructure which we have developed since 2014. With a new round of funding into the research department, we are looking to expand our research team and in turn, be able to offer a wider reach of analysis on a broader range of markets." Continued Shinsato Masao.

Taiko Aichi Capital's research team continues to monitor the situation across the globe with the aim to provide any additional information on the latest scenario's, market data, economic slowdown, and the impact COVID-19 has on the overall industry.

