The Ireland data center market comprises over 35 operational colocation facilities. As colocation have started gaining traction in the last 3-5 years, hyperscale services have been dominating in Ireland. The increasing hyperscale investments will boost ODM server revenue in the market. Mission critical and high performance server systems are likely to grow owing to the implementation IoT related technology.

The market share of AI-based servers in Ireland has witnessed a 10-15% increase in growth in the last few years. The increase in OPEX is expected to shift the focus to lithium-ion UPS systems during the forecast period. Facebook install 48VDC powered UPS systems as their adoption in data centers prevent a 5-10% power loss during electricity conversions.

More than 60% of business organizations in Ireland have adopted public or private cloud services. This rate is expected to reach 80% during the forecast period. The increased demand from healthcare, logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing sectors has attracted several cloud and colocation service providers to expand their presence in the country.

What is the Impact of the Current COVID-19 Pandemic in the Ireland Market?

Construction projects in Ireland have been stopped and have collapsed at a record speed to the lowest level in 11 years due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the government. Facebook has halted the construction of Clonee data center. In Ireland, the impact of the pandemic is very high.

What are Key Factors Attracting Investments in Ireland?

Ireland attracted investments from Facebook, Google, and colocation service providers such as T5 Data Centers, Echelon, Digital Realty, and EdgeConnex in 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, favorable climatic conditions, low latency, government support, and good fiber connectivity to mainland Europe and United States is fueling in the Ireland data center market.

What Business Intelligence does this Report Provide?

The report provides Ireland data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country. An in-depth analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Ireland data center market is included in the report.

Furthermore, the report also includes a detailed analysis of the colocation industry in Ireland, and retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Ireland.

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Ireland data center market size during 2020-2025, is included in this exclusive report.

The report further categorizes the Ireland data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast. The report also profiles prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors in the Ireland data center market.

Key Developments

The adoption of cloud computing services in Ireland has experienced a considerable growth in data volumes. Irish businesses are expected to witness a surge of over 70% in data consumption in next 3-4 years.

The growing demand for hyperscale facilities is boosting investments in submarine cable deployment projects in Ireland.

Dublin has emerged as a cloud computing hub and witnessed the presence of major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM.

The availability of favorable government support in terms of schemes is driving data center construction in Ireland.

The implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has driven data traffic in Ireland.

Ireland aims to generate 16% of energy through renewable energy sources by 2020, which is likely to reach 55% by 2030.

Key Companies Mentioned in this Report Include

IT Infrastructure Providers – Arista, Atos, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp

Construction Service Providers - Arup, Bouygues, Bruceshaw, Builders SKS Contractors, Callaghan Engineering, Designer Group, Future-tech, ISG Plc, Kirby Engineering & Constructions, KMCS, M+W Group, Mace Group, Mercury, PM Group, Winthrop Engineering

Support Infrastructure Providers – ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Hitec Power Constructions, KINOLT (Euro-Diesel), Kohler SDMO, Legrand, MTU On Site Energy, Rittal, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Trane, Vertiv

Data Center Investors - Amazon Web Services, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centers, Edge Connex, Facebook, Google, JCD, Nautilus, Office Of Public Works (OPW), T5 Data Centers

