Bloomington, Ind., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree announced today the opening of a Washington office solely dedicated to supporting educators within the state. This new branch, located in Olympia, is led by newly appointed state office executive director Lacy Waltermeyer. A lifelong resident of Washington, Waltermeyer will lead Solution Tree’s objective to help educators across the state improve student learning outcomes.





“We are thrilled Lacy has joined our team as a state office executive director,” said Solution Tree president and COO Ed Ackerman. “Her wealth of experience as a leader, partnered with her passion for improvement, make her the ideal person to grow Solution Tree’s presence in Washington and connect local schools to the critical support they need to strengthen student achievement.”





Waltermeyer’s hiring and the opening of the new Washington office coincide with the 2020 opening of Solution Tree offices in Arkansas and Texas, which are overseen by state office executive directors Susan McNully and Darren Grissom, respectively. All three offices play an integral role in Solution Tree’s plan for strategic growth as the company continues to expand its reach and build on its year-over-year successes.





Prior to joining Solution Tree, Waltermeyer was a clinic administrator at Olympia Orthopaedic Associates, where she was responsible for clinic growth and day-to-day operations, overseeing a team of more than 200 employees. In addition, she previously served at the executive level for the Nutritional Therapy Association and Biotics Research NW.





“I’m truly honored to join a company living deeply into their mission, vision and core values,” said Waltermeyer. “In a time when the world seems unsettled, it’s a privilege to work for an organization so deeply rooted in their mission to transform education worldwide to ensure learning for all.”

###

About Solution Tree

Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 48,962 educators attending professional learning events and more than 5,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 500 titles, hundreds of videos, and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities for more than 20,000 educators. No other professional learning company provides Solution Tree’s unique blend of research-based, results-driven services that improve learning outcomes for students. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.





Solution Tree Erica Dooley-Dorocke Erica.Dooley-Dorocke@SolutionTree.com 800.733.6786 ext. 247