Company announcement no. 35 - 20
22 September 2020
Transactions in connection with share buyback program
On May 25, 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 09 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.
The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept and to cover obligations arising under future share-based incentive programs and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.
Under the program NTG will purchase up to 200,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 4,000,000), corresponding to 0.89% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 20,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 26 May 2020 to 30 December 2020 at the latest, both days inclusive.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|108,252
|11,643,623
|15 September 2020
|1,500
|135.45
|203,174
|16 September 2020
|1,174
|134.04
|157,366
|17 September 2020
|1,826
|134.58
|245,744
|18 September 2020
|730
|133.94
|97,780
|21 September 2020
|2,270
|134.07
|304,339
|Accumulated under the program
|115,752
|12,652,025
With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 130,096 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.57% of the company’s share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Due to a misentry in the shareholder registry, the total number of treasury shares owned as at 15 September 2020 was 122,596 shares, corresponding to 0.54% of the company’s share capital, and not 130,096 shares, corresponding to 0.57%, as stated in company announcement no. 34 - 20, which is hereby corrected.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
Investor relations
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO +45 76 32 09 89
ir@ntg.dk
Press
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director +45 76 32 09 90
press@ntg.dk
Attachments
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
Hvidovre, DENMARK
Company announcement no 35_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Appendix Company announcement no 35_2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
NTG logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: