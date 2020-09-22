ATLANTA and CALHOUN, Ga., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My Medical Neighborhood Coalition on Health (MMNCH) has connected to the Georgia Health Information Network (GaHIN), Georgia’s state-designated health information exchange (HIE) that allows hospitals, physicians and clinicians to safely and securely exchange patient health information. GaHIN’s goal is to create a healthier Georgia through the use and secure exchange of electronic health information.



“The MMNCH HIE links members of the care community in northwest Georgia, allowing them to exchange patient health information and supporting care coordination,” said Alex Hutchinson, executive director of MMNCH. “With our connection to GaHIN, we greatly increase interoperability and gain the ability to exchange information with providers across the state of Georgia as well as surrounding states, while also connecting with five Georgia state agencies.”

My Medical Neighborhood was created by Mohawk Industries, the world’s largest flooring company, to enhance health and care coordination for employees and their families. Individuals under the Mohawk healthcare plan can access a network of healthcare providers that offer greater coverage while lowering costs.

MMNCH evolved from this benefits program with the goal of creating a health information exchange serving communities in northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee, including Chattanooga. The nonprofit includes 45 healthcare organizations including health systems and provider practices, representing 200 physical locations and 110,000 unique patients registered in the HIE.

GaHIN’s Georgia ConnectedCare product features a robust patient search functionality that allows providers to quickly access patient health data from hospitals, physician practices, state health systems and more. This includes records such as medical history, previous diagnoses, lab test results, medications and allergies. Additionally, GaHIN provides access to Medicaid health, dental and pharmacy information managed by the Georgia Department of Community Health.

“MMNCH fills an important gap in northwest Georgia, allowing residents there to benefit from providers’ ability to access patient data at the point of care to improve care outcomes and reduce costs,” said Pam Matthews, executive operating officer of GaHIN. “This connection helps facilitate the seamless and secure exchange of patient health information for treatment, payment or operational purposes.”

Established in 2009, GaHIN has successfully connected members consisting of state and regional HIEs, hospital systems, physician groups and individual practitioners. The Georgia network currently has more than 39 million demographic patient records accessible to providers. GaHIN is connected to the national eHealth Exchange and is also a member of DirectTrust, which enables its members to securely exchange information nationally with other providers who are using Direct.

About MMNCH

My Medical Neighborhood Coalition on Health (MMNCH) is a nonprofit entity created for the primary purpose of developing a health information exchange (HIE) in the northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee area. Its mission is to optimize healthcare delivery, management and care coordination by making comprehensive longitudinal health information available electronically to providers at the point of care. www.mmnch.com