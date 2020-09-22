Press release

Paris La Défense, 22 September 2020

Total number of shares and voting rights

in the share capital as at 31 August 2020 (Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)

Date Number of shares in the share capital Number of theoretical voting rights Number of exercisable voting rights1 31/08/2020 31,601,983 31,601,983 31,173,539

Notes

1. Number of theoretical voting rights, diminished with voting rights attached to the treasury shares within the framework of a share buy-back program, deprived of voting rights.

