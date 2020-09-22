New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sweden Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968737/?utm_source=GNW



Equinix, Multigrid, Bahnhof, Borderline(GoGreenHost), Microsoft, and EcoDataCenter are some of the prominent investors in the Sweden data center market. The cloud adoption is touching new heights, with IaaS and PaaS segments growing at 25% and 20% YOY, respectively. The SaaS segment is currently dominating the market shares at 15%. In 2019, the Swedish Tax agency implemented a new rule, according to which, customers consuming over 100 kW of energy via IT infrastructure can claim for reduced electricity tax. This has affected the local service providers. Sweden is attracting majority of investments from hyperscale providers such as Microsoft and Facebook. Conducive climatic conditions, low power expenditure, favorable government support, and improving connectivity to other countries are driving the Sweden data center market. Over 90% of the facilities in Sweden are powered through renewable energy. The region is moving toward carbon neutral data centers.



Stockholm is considered as the major investment center for data centers in Sweden, which attracts high investment from major colocation providers such as Equinix and Interxion, etc. The objective is to become entirely fossil fuel free by 2040. Also, the city also offers ready-to-built land with other offerings such as cooling services and heat recovery plants, dark fiber at premises, tailor-made renewable electricity contracts, and heat recovery plants. The adoption of automated DCIM solutions will grow in near future as they reduce human intervention to handle critical data center tasks. Automation helps large data centers to reduce their OPEX by more than 25%. Intelligent security systems such as HD cameras, security badge control systems, biometric access are gaining increased traction, thereby reducing the use of card-based access control in data centers across Sweden.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Sweden and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the data center market.



Key Deliverables

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Exhaustive insights of the impact of the COVID-19 on the Sweden data center market shares

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

• Data center colocation market in Sweden

• Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Sweden

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape and an in-depth industry analysis. Insightful predictions about the Sweden data center market size during the forecast period

• Classification of the data center market in Sweden into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future prospects of the industry

• Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and

infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Key Highlights Of The Report:

• The SaaS adoption in the country is growing strongly among SMEs, and cloud computing is enabling adoption of big data technology.

• The market is likely to witness the adoption of high- and medium-voltage systems that are likely to be placed across buildings in data center campuses.

• With the aim of reaching 100% renewable electricity production by 2040, the procurement of solar, hydro, and windmill infrastructure is likely to gain moment.

• Renewable energy accounts for almost 55% of the total energy production in Sweden.

• Several colocation providers are investing in district heating systems. In Stockholm data center parks, colocation providers are using district level heating.

• The adoption of NVMe flash is likely to increase significantly in the market.

• VRLA UPS systems are dominating the market with an adoption rate of more than 80%.



This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Sweden data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



Infrastructure Type

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

• Server

• Storage

• Network

Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers & Dry Coolers

• Evaporative Coolers

• Other Units

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM

Tier Segments

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Geography

• Stockholm



Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Arista

• Broadcom

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Dell Technologies

• Cisco

• NetApp

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo

Construction Service Providers

• NCC

• DPR

• SWECO

• SKANSKA

• bravida

• AFEC

• ETIX EVERYWHERE

• RED

• Kirby

• DORNAN

Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Climaveneta

• Kinolt

• Eaton

• Legrand

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Socomec

• Kohler SDMO

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

• Rittal

• Stulz

• Riello UPS

Data Center Investors

• BAHNHOF

• Facebook

• Microsoft

• Multigrid

• interxion

• Equinix



Target Audience:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



Why Purchase This Report?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

• To focus on the niche industry

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the industry

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968737/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001