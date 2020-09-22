Orlando, Florida, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has secured a mid six-figure contract with a leading spirits manufacturer, a significant expansion upon the first contract awarded to IZEA earlier this year. Following the success of that initial campaign, IZEA will be executing a large-scale influencer marketing initiative spanning multiple brands.



“Coronavirus has had a material impact on how and where people are consuming alcohol,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “While many bars, restaurants, and venues are currently closed or limiting service, consumers are still eager to connect and socialize with each other during this challenging period. People are turning to online platforms to reimagine the real-world social experiences that they are currently unable to comfortably enjoy in-person. The proliferation of online “Happy Hours” at home have offered a temporary substitute to traditional gatherings of friends, family, and co-workers.”

In addition to this significant contract, IZEA has been awarded multiple contracts with other manufacturers and marketers of alcoholic beverages in Q3 2020. IZEA has observed an expansion of category spend since the onset of COVID-19, with many alcohol brands turning to influencer marketing to drive sales, particularly through delivery services. IZEA's research found that social media users are up to five times more likely to have experience ordering alcohol online as compared to those who do not use social media. Of those surveyed, 64.1% of Twitch users, 52.7% of TikTok users, and 28.1% of Instagram users indicated that they had online alcohol ordering experience. That compares with just 12.2% of consumers who do not use social media at all.

“Our previously released COVID-19 research indicated that not only has social media consumption increased, alcohol consumption among those who use social media has also increased,” continued Murphy. “This is a pivotal moment for alcohol brands. We see the potential for alcohol companies to connect with end consumers, particularly millennials, in a more direct and meaningful way. There has already been a large increase in alcohol pickup and delivery, and as a result, many alcohol brands will enter consumers’ homes for their first time ever due to social distancing. It is a huge opportunity to win over new consumers.”

