Press release
Apax Partners signs an agreement with Capgemini
in view of acquiring Odigo
|Paris (France), September 22 2020 – Apax Partners has entered into exclusive negotiations with Capgemini in view of acquiring Odigo, leader in Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions principally for large companies.
Founded in 1986, Odigo is an omni-channel cloud platform that supports companies in the management of their customer interactions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies that improve both customer satisfaction and the employee experience. These two factors are complementary and ensure sales growth of Odigo’s customers.
With around 650 employees, Odigo accompanies more than 400,000 users and more than 200 customers in nearly 100 countries.
With Apax Partners as a new investor, Odigo would aim to accelerate its growth and international expansion, notably on the back of its technological foundations and continous innovation.
Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini, said: “We are excited by Apax Partners’ plans to invest in Odigo’s next phase of development. We believe this would be of benefit to its clients and Capgemini would continue to integrate Odigo CCaaS solutions as part of our offerings.”
Damien de Bettignies and Thomas de Villeneuve, Partners at Apax Partners, added: “Odigo is now a European leader in CCaaS solutions. We are very pleased to be in a position to support Odigo in its ambitious strategy to grow and accelerate its international expansion. We have been impressed by the quality of Odigo’s products, the management team, its unique positioning and new customer acquisition capability. We are eager to contribute our expertise and extensive experience in the SaaS sector.”
Erwan Le Duff, CEO of the Odigo group is pleased with this proposed transaction: “Having Capgemini alongside us since 2011 enabled us to refocus our activities and confirm our position as leader in this fast-growing market. We would be very happy to welcome Apax Partners as a new investor to support our plans for growth, internationalisation and technological innovation.”
About Odigo
Odigo, a Capgemini brand formerly known as Prosodie-Capgemini, helps large organizations connect with individuals through world-class, cloud-based contact center solutions. Its cutting-edge, proprietary technologies enable a seamless, efficient, omnichannel experience for its customers and a satisfying, engaging experience for service agents. Odigo serves more than 400,000 agents and business users globally. With a 25-year history of industry firsts, Odigo has more than 200 clients around the world.
Visit us at https://www.odigo.com
About Apax Partners
www.apax.fr
@ApaxPartners_Fr
Apax Partners is a leading European private equity firm based in Paris. With over 45 years of experience, Apax Partners provides long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. Funds managed and advised by Apax Partners exceed €4 billion. These funds invest in fast-growing middle-market companies across four sectors of specialisation: Tech & Telecom, Consumer, Healthcare and Services
Paris-headquartered Apax Partners (www.apax.fr) and London-headquartered Apax Partners (www.apax.com) have a shared history but are separate, independent private equity firms.
About Capgemini
Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.
Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.
