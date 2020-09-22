Paris (France), September 22 2020 – Apax Partners has entered into exclusive negotiations with Capgemini in view of acquiring Odigo, leader in Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solutions principally for large companies.







Founded in 1986, Odigo is an omni-channel cloud platform that supports companies in the management of their customer interactions. The company offers cutting-edge technologies that improve both customer satisfaction and the employee experience. These two factors are complementary and ensure sales growth of Odigo’s customers.







With around 650 employees, Odigo accompanies more than 400,000 users and more than 200 customers in nearly 100 countries.







With Apax Partners as a new investor, Odigo would aim to accelerate its growth and international expansion, notably on the back of its technological foundations and continous innovation.







Franck Greverie, Chief Portfolio Officer and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini, said: “We are excited by Apax Partners’ plans to invest in Odigo’s next phase of development. We believe this would be of benefit to its clients and Capgemini would continue to integrate Odigo CCaaS solutions as part of our offerings.”







Damien de Bettignies and Thomas de Villeneuve, Partners at Apax Partners, added: “Odigo is now a European leader in CCaaS solutions. We are very pleased to be in a position to support Odigo in its ambitious strategy to grow and accelerate its international expansion. We have been impressed by the quality of Odigo’s products, the management team, its unique positioning and new customer acquisition capability. We are eager to contribute our expertise and extensive experience in the SaaS sector.”







Erwan Le Duff, CEO of the Odigo group is pleased with this proposed transaction: “Having Capgemini alongside us since 2011 enabled us to refocus our activities and confirm our position as leader in this fast-growing market. We would be very happy to welcome Apax Partners as a new investor to support our plans for growth, internationalisation and technological innovation.”



