San Jose, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gremlin, the Chaos Engineering company founded by former Netflix and Amazon engineers, today announced that Aileen Horgan will become the VP of Marketing. Horgan was most recently the Head of Marketing for Atlassian’s Ecosystem and Cloud Migrations teams, and will become the third female executive at Gremlin alongside Tammy Butow, VP of Reliability; and Nicole Berard, VP of People.

“I joined Gremlin because I saw a massive opportunity to help create and expand the category of Chaos Engineering,” said Horgan. “Having worked in the DevOps space for almost a decade, I've been aware of Chaos Engineering as a practice. I’m thrilled to be joining Gremlin, who are at the forefront of defining Chaos Engineering and leading the industry in building more reliable software.”

As the Head of Marketing for Atlassian’s Ecosystem and Cloud Migrations teams, Horgan helped grow the Atlassian Marketplace to over 4,000 applications and 25,000 members, generating over $1Billion in revenue. Horgan was also responsible for diversifying the Atlassian offerings, introducing a freemium model to open the top of the funnel, as well as premium plans for advanced teams scaling in the cloud.

“We are thrilled to have Aileen join us,” said Kolton Andrus, CEO and Co-Founder of Gremlin. “She brings a wealth of experience in helping build and sell great products to developers. Her background in both product marketing and management will be a great boon to us in building this new category.”

To date, Gremlin has raised $26.8Million in funding from Amplify Partners, Index Ventures, and Redpoint Ventures. Key customers include Expedia, Grubhub, Mailchimp, New Relic, Target, Twilio, Under Armour and Walmart. The company also hosts Chaos Conf, the largest conference dedicated to Chaos Engineering in history, which will be happening this year October 6-8.

“Getting out there and educating the market on Chaos Engineering is more important now than ever,” said Horgan. “The entire world is relying on technology for everything from work to connecting with loved ones -- it’s crucial that these systems are robust and reliable.”

About Gremlin

Gremlin is the world’s first hosted Chaos Engineering service with a mission to help build a more reliable internet. It turns failure into resilience by offering engineers tooling to safely experiment on complex systems, in order to identify weaknesses before they impact customers and cause revenue loss.

