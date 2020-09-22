UNCEDED TERRITORIES OF MUSQUEAM, SQUAMISH AND TSLEIL-WAUTUTH NATIONS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most Canadians think the economy is not working the way it should and many say its needs to be changed to better address climate change and the problem of inequality, according to new research released today by Environics Institute and Vancity.
A Better Canada: Values and Priorities after COVID-19 is a comprehensive study of public opinion on Canadians’ expectations from governments, from corporations and from each other. The survey of more than 3000 Canadians was conducted at the end of August 2020, roughly five months after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
Key findings of the report include:
Quote from Christine Bergeron, Interim President and CEO, Vancity:
“Rising inequality was a pre-existing condition of the Canadian economy before the pandemic hit but the problem has been laid bare by COVID-19. Our research shows that Canadians want change, and they want action on climate and inequality. We’re at a clutch moment in our history as our governments consider how best to recover from the impact of the COVID crisis. We have the opportunity to build the kind of society Canadians want, one that is greener and more just.”
Quote from Michael Adams, founder and president, Environics Institute for Survey Research:
“This survey finds that Canadians are feeling anxious but also resilient and want to see policies that would better protect those who have borne the brunt of the pandemic’s impact. And rather than fiscal retrenchment, citizens continue to want public spending that promotes social and environmental justice.”
About Vancity
Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 543,000 member-owners and their communities, with offices and 60 branches located in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay, within the unceded territories of the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka’wakw people. With $28.2 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada’s largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.
Environics Institute
The Environics Institute for Survey Research was established by Michael Adams in 2006 to promote relevant and original public opinion and social research on important issues of public policy and social change. It is through such research that organizations and individuals can better understand Canada today, how it has been changing, and where it may be heading.
