



CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

2022 Notes (ISIN: FR0013260379) and

2023 Notes (ISIN: FR0011400571)

Notes cancellation

Paris, September, 22nd 2020,

Casino Guichard-Perrachon has today cancelled 657 Notes due in 2022 and 938 Notes due in 2023, which were traded on the Luxembourg exchange, for nominal amounts of 65,700,000 euros and 93,800,000 euros respectively, following buybacks made in the market.

The buybacks were financed with the proceeds allocated to the Escrow Account from the November 2019 refinancing (“Segregated Account”).

Accordingly, the outstanding nominal amount of 2022 Notes has been reduced to 386,400,000 euros and the outstanding nominal amount of 2023 Notes has been reduced to 625,900,000 euros.





