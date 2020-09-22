New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tickets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960297/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sporting Events, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$85.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Movies segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Tickets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Concerts Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Concerts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ace Ticket Worldwide, Inc.

Alliance Tickets Inc

Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Brown Paper Tickets

Cineplex Entertainment LP

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC

Cvent Inc.

Eventbee Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc.

Fandango Media, LLC

Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.

MovieTickets.com, LLC

Razorgator LLC.

Reliance MediaWorks Ltd.

StubHub, Inc.

ThunderTix

Ticket City, Inc.

Ticketek Pty. Ltd.,

TicketIQ

Tickets.com, Inc.

TickPick LLC.

viagogo AG

Vivid Seats, LLC

VOX Cinemas

Xing SE

Yapsody, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960297/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ticket Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

& 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tickets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Tickets Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Tickets Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Sporting Events (Event Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Sporting Events (Event Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Sporting Events (Event Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Movies (Event Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Movies (Event Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Movies (Event Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Concerts (Event Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Concerts (Event Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Concerts (Event Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Performing Arts (Event Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Performing Arts (Event Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Performing Arts (Event Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Primary Tickets (Source) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Primary Tickets (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Primary Tickets (Source) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Secondary Tickets (Source) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Secondary Tickets (Source) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Secondary Tickets (Source) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Offline (Platform) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Offline (Platform) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Offline (Platform) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Online (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Online (Platform) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Online (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ticket Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Tickets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Tickets Market in the United States by Event Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Tickets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Tickets Market in the United States by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Tickets Market in US$ Million in the United States by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 35: United States Tickets Market Retrospective Analysis

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Tickets Historic Market Review by Event Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Tickets Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Event Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Tickets Historic Market Review by Source in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Tickets Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Tickets Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 44: Tickets Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Platform:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Tickets: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Tickets Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Event Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Tickets Market Share Analysis by Event Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Tickets: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Tickets Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Tickets Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tickets

Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 53: Tickets Market in Japan in US$ Million by Platform:

2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Tickets Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Tickets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Event Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Tickets Market by Event Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Tickets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Tickets Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in

US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 62: Chinese Tickets Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 63: Tickets Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by

Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ticket Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Tickets Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Tickets Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Tickets Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2020-2027



Table 68: Tickets Market in Europe in US$ Million by Event

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 71: Tickets Market in Europe in US$ Million by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Tickets Market Assessment in US$ Million by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 74: European Tickets Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 75: Tickets Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Tickets Market in France by Event Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Tickets Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Tickets Market Share Analysis by Event Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Tickets Market in France by Source: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: French Tickets Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Tickets Market Share Analysis by Source: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: French Tickets Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Platform:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Tickets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: German Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: German Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Tickets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: German Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Source: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: German Tickets Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million

by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 92: Tickets Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by

Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: German Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Platform:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italian Tickets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Event Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Tickets Market by Event Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Italian Tickets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Tickets Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in

US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 101: Italian Tickets Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 102: Tickets Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis

by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Tickets: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Event Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Tickets Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: United Kingdom Tickets Market Share Analysis by

Event Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Tickets: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Tickets Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Tickets Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Tickets Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 110: Tickets Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million

by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Tickets Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Spanish Tickets Historic Market Review by Event Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Tickets Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Event Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Spanish Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Tickets Historic Market Review by Source in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Tickets Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Tickets Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 119: Tickets Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Platform:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Tickets Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Tickets Market in Russia by Event Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Russian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Russian Tickets Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Tickets Market in Russia by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Tickets Market in US$ Million in Russia by Platform:

2020-2027



Table 128: Russian Tickets Market Retrospective Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Platform:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Tickets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Event Type: 2020-2027



Table 131: Tickets Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Event Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Event Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Tickets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 134: Tickets Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Tickets Market Assessment in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 137: Rest of Europe Tickets Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 138: Tickets Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 140: Tickets Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Tickets Market in Asia-Pacific by Event Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Tickets Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Share Analysis by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Tickets Market in Asia-Pacific by Source: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Tickets Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Tickets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Australian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Tickets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Australian Tickets Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 158: Tickets Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective

by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 160: Indian Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Indian Tickets Historic Market Review by Event Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Tickets Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Event Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Indian Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Tickets Historic Market Review by Source in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Tickets Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Source for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Tickets Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 167: Tickets Market in India: Historic Review in US$

Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Platform:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Tickets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 171: Tickets Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Event Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Tickets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 174: Tickets Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Tickets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 177: Tickets Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tickets: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Event Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Tickets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Share Analysis

by Event Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tickets: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Tickets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Tickets Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 185: Tickets Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tickets Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Tickets Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 188: Tickets Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Tickets Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Tickets Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Event Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Tickets Market by Event Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Tickets Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Tickets Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin

America in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 197: Latin American Tickets Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 198: Tickets Market in Latin America : Percentage

Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Event Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Tickets Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Event

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Argentinean Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 203: Tickets Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Tickets Market Assessment in US$ Million

by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 206: Argentinean Tickets Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 207: Tickets Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



BRAZIL

Table 208: Tickets Market in Brazil by Event Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Tickets Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Tickets Market Share Analysis by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Tickets Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Tickets Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Tickets Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Brazilian Tickets Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 217: Tickets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Mexican Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Tickets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Tickets Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Mexican Tickets Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 224: Tickets Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by

Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Platform:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Tickets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Tickets Market in Rest of Latin America by Event

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Latin America Tickets Market Share Breakdown

by Event Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Latin America Tickets Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 230: Tickets Market in Rest of Latin America by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Tickets Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Tickets Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin

America by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 233: Rest of Latin America Tickets Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Tickets Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Tickets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 236: Tickets Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: The Middle East Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 238: The Middle East Tickets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: The Middle East Tickets Historic Market by Event

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 240: Tickets Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Event Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Tickets Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Tickets Historic Market by Source in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: Tickets Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Tickets Market Analysis in US$

Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 245: Tickets Market in the Middle East: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Tickets Market Share Breakdown by

Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Tickets: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Event Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 248: Tickets Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Event Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 249: Iranian Tickets Market Share Analysis by Event Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 250: Iranian Market for Tickets: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2020-2027



Table 251: Tickets Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Tickets Market Share Analysis by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Tickets

Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 254: Tickets Market in Iran in US$ Million by Platform:

2012-2019



Table 255: Iranian Tickets Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2020-2027



Table 257: Tickets Market in Israel in US$ Million by Event

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Israeli Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Israeli Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2020-2027



Table 260: Tickets Market in Israel in US$ Million by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Israeli Tickets Market Assessment in US$ Million by

Platform: 2020-2027



Table 263: Israeli Tickets Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 264: Tickets Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Tickets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Event Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 267: Saudi Arabian Tickets Market by Event Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 268: Saudi Arabian Tickets Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Tickets Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 270: Saudi Arabian Tickets Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 271: Tickets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 272: Saudi Arabian Tickets Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 273: Tickets Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share

Analysis by Platform for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 274: Tickets Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 275: United Arab Emirates Tickets Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 276: Tickets Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Event Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 277: Tickets Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 278: United Arab Emirates Tickets Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 279: Tickets Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 280: Tickets Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 281: United Arab Emirates Tickets Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2012-2019



Table 282: Tickets Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 283: Tickets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Event Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 284: Rest of Middle East Tickets Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Event Type: 2012-2019



Table 285: Rest of Middle East Tickets Market Share Breakdown

by Event Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 286: Tickets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 287: Rest of Middle East Tickets Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Source: 2012-2019



Table 288: Rest of Middle East Tickets Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 289: Rest of Middle East Tickets Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Platform: 2020-2027



Table 290: Tickets Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic

Perspective by Platform in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



Table 291: Rest of Middle East Tickets Market Share Breakdown

by Platform: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 292: African Tickets Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Event Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 293: Tickets Market in Africa by Event Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 294: African Tickets Market Share Breakdown by Event

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 295: African Tickets Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Source: 2020 to 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960297/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001