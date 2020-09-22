New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thyroid Function Tests Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960296/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. TSH Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$925.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the T4 Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $376.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Thyroid Function Tests market in the U.S. is estimated at US$376.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$396.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



T3 Tests Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global T3 Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$187.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$247.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$255.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Autobio Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Diagnostic Automation / Cortez Diagnostics, Inc.

Diasorin Molecular LLC

KRONUS Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Qualigen, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960296/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thyroid Function Test Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thyroid Function Tests Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Thyroid Function Tests Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: TSH Tests (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: TSH Tests (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: TSH Tests (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: T4 Tests (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: T4 Tests (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: T4 Tests (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: T3 Tests (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: T3 Tests (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: T3 Tests (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Tests (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Tests (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Tests (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Research Laboratories & Institutes (End-Use) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Research Laboratories & Institutes (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Research Laboratories & Institutes (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thyroid Function Test Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Thyroid Function Tests Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Thyroid Function Tests Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Thyroid Function Tests Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Thyroid Function Tests: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thyroid

Function Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Thyroid Function Tests Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Thyroid Function Tests Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Thyroid Function Tests Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Thyroid Function Tests in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Thyroid Function Tests Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thyroid Function Test Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Thyroid Function Tests Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Thyroid Function Tests Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Thyroid Function Tests Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Thyroid Function Tests Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Thyroid Function Tests Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Thyroid Function Tests Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Thyroid Function Tests Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Thyroid Function Tests in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Thyroid Function Tests Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thyroid Function Tests:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Thyroid Function Tests Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Thyroid Function Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Thyroid Function Tests Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Thyroid Function Tests Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Thyroid Function Tests Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Thyroid Function Tests Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Thyroid Function Tests Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Thyroid Function Tests Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Thyroid Function Tests Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Thyroid Function Tests Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Thyroid Function Tests Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Thyroid Function Tests Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Thyroid Function Tests Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Thyroid Function Tests Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Thyroid Function

Tests: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Thyroid Function Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Thyroid Function Tests Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Thyroid Function Tests Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Thyroid Function Tests Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Thyroid Function Tests Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Thyroid Function Tests Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Thyroid Function Tests in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Thyroid Function Tests Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Thyroid Function Tests Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Thyroid Function Tests Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Thyroid Function Tests Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Thyroid Function Tests Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Thyroid Function Tests Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Thyroid Function Tests Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 170: Thyroid Function Tests Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Thyroid Function Tests Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 176: Thyroid Function Tests Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Thyroid Function Tests: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thyroid

Function Tests in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Thyroid Function Tests Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Thyroid Function Tests Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Thyroid Function Tests Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Thyroid Function Tests Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Thyroid Function Tests in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Thyroid Function Tests Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Thyroid Function Tests Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Thyroid Function Tests Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Thyroid Function Tests Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Thyroid Function Tests Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Thyroid Function Tests Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Thyroid Function Tests Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Thyroid Function Tests Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Thyroid Function Tests Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Thyroid Function Tests Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Thyroid Function Tests Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Thyroid Function Tests Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960296/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001