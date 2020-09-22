PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology (CT), one of the world’s leading providers of technology services to the global events industry and a Live Events Company of NEP Group, has recently launched a new and dynamic, mobile responsive website.

Since joining the NEP group 3 years ago the CT business worldwide has grown significantly through a combination of organic, acquisition and re-brand of regional businesses and is now operates from 24 inventoried locations across 15 countries.

The new website, built over a 12-month period, provides a consistent look, feel and messaging while allowing a high degree of local customization for CT’s evolving global structure.

At launch there are dedicated new sites for US, UK, Middle East and Spain including multiple language options on the Spanish site.

In the coming weeks Asia Pacific, Northern Europe, Ireland, Germany and Holland will be added each with dedicated sites focusing on relevant local service offerings and market sector activities and significant additional language functionality.

The development process has been led by Kris Jonson, Director of marketing for CT in North America, who commented “With this new website we have more flexibility with SEO, and our graphics have been updated with a more modern look and feel which is crucial to keeping the brand fresh.”

Dave Crump, CEO for CT’s Europe & Middle East (EME) division, added “We were determined to develop a new web platform which clearly communicates our core values and global service proposition, whilst allowing a high degree of regional flexibility and a clear focus on our local delivery capability. As a global business, we also wanted to reflect the widely varying customer culture in different geographic markets. Kris has been hugely supported through this process by our worldwide marketing leads and Factor 1, a Phoenix-based web studio chosen to support the project.”

Additional notes on Creative Technology

Creative Technology (CT) is one of the world's leading suppliers of specialist Audio Visual equipment to the sports, corporate, exhibition and entertainment industries. Our bespoke events staging services bring together advice, support and equipment of the highest quality, providing everything from large screen displays to content delivery systems. Creative Technology is a part of the NEP Worldwide Network.

