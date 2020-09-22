Dassault Aviation stands by Lebanon

Saint-Cloud, France, September 22nd, 2020 – To help Lebanon after the tragic explosion of August 4th, 2020 in the port of Beirut, and in response to the call for mobilization launched by the President of the French Republic, Dassault Aviation has decided to sign an agreement to support the Lebanese NGO Nawraj.

Under the agreement, Dassault Aviation will buy and dispatch medical equipment worth €150,000 for a hospital in the Gemmayze district, which suffered extensive damage in the blast.

The agreement was signed today, at Dassault Aviation headquarters in Saint-Cloud, by Mr. Fouad Abou Nader, President of Nawraj, and Eric Trappier, Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO. His Excellency Mr. Rami Adwan, Ambassador of Lebanon in Paris, Ambassador Pierre Duquesne, Interministerial Delegate in charge of Mediterranean Affairs, and Mr. Gwendal Rouillard, member of the National Assembly representing Morbihan who co-chairs the study group on Christians in the Middle East and minorities, honored the ceremony with their presence.

"We were greatly affected by the tragedy in Beirut. Dassault Aviation has a long history of friendship with Lebanon. The country's air force has been equipped with Mirage III and several Lebanese nationals are loyal Falcon customers", said Eric Trappier. "Contributing to the movement of solidarity initiated by the French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, is an obvious choice for us."

Attachment