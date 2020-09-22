The Company's patients now have access to all WeedMD-produced cannabis products including vapes, available under one unified Starseed Medicinal online marketplace.

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of adult-use and medical cannabis, is pleased to announce it has merged its online medical product marketplaces under one platform and expanded its product offerings. The simplified Starseed Medicinal Inc. sales platform provides the Company’s patients with full access to WeedMD-produced dried flower, oil concentrates, softgel capsules and Aurum vaporization (vape) products and services such as same-day delivery.



WeedMD, as the cultivator and producer will complete its full patient migration to its wholly-owned streamlined Starseed Medicinal online marketplace by early October, 2020. Once merged, all patients will have access to the Company’s product offerings including access to Mary’s Medicinals topicals gels and creams slated to roll out later this year.

“Providing our patients with equal access to our products under one marketplace is an important part of integration that demonstrates our commitment to our medical roots whilst bringing cost advantages that will be re-directed to product innovation and patient services,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO, WeedMD. “Starseed’s online medical marketplace, which is widely recognized for its revolutionary portfolio and sales distribution channels, aims to consistently deliver WeedMD quality-cultivated products to all our valued patients.”

“Uniting our medical channel under one marketplace provides our patients with a promise of unparalleled access to more strains, a diverse selection of product formats including vapes and soon, Mary’s topical gels and creams,” said Moe Jiwan, Chief Customer Officer, WeedMD. “It also includes ease of access to our patient services with same-day shipping and delivery, access to a robust network of healthcare professionals, a client care team available seven days a week and direct billing to insurance providers. Moving forward, we will continue to open product channels to our medical patients first as we introduce strain-specific formats derived from some of our most popular genetics at an optimum price point.”

Unique Pharmacy Model

WeedMD’s unique Starseed-medical marketplace is a revolutionary Canadian system built around a virtual pharmacy-model. It’s one-of-kind proprietary technology takes online orders and intuitively completes direct billing adjudication and processing where applicable. Additionally, the products on its Starseed marketplace carry Product Identification Numbers (PINs) allowing health-care practitioners, pharmacists, patients and insurers a greater understanding of how medical cannabis can be utilized.

The Company’s NorthStar Wellness clinic will be assisting with the complementary patient migration. Find more information about patient registration and sign up details here.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

