Glendale, CA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), has won the “Best Entertainment ICX” Award, given out by the Interactive Customer Experience (ICX) Association.



Loop won the award for its interactive consumer app, which contains a non-stop livestream of music videos organized into playlists, with an audience constantly interacting, sharing comments, and voicing opinions. Consumers can quickly find, save, and organize their favorite videos for future viewing. The app enables public-to-private and real-time interaction between venues, artists, and fans.

The Loop™ app is available to consumers on iPhone and Android, as well as all popular connected TVs including Amazon Fire TV and Android TV-supported sets such as Sony, Sharp, Philips, and more.

“Loop has curated an impressive amount of rich content and presents it in a fun and engaging way,” said David Drain, ICX Association managing director. “The app gives customers a way to interact with the digital screens in the venue and with each other.”

“We’re incredibly honored to win this award,” said Liam McCallum, Chief Product Officer of Loop Media, Inc. “With our app, we strive for the best customer experience possible, so users can easily watch, share, and engage with their favorite music videos and artists.”

The ICX Association Elevate Awards are given annually to recognize achievements in engaging customer experiences.

About the ICX Association

The ICX Association’s mission is to connect B2C brands to technology that elevates the customer experience. The ICX Association is a vital hub that connects users and suppliers in collaborative forums, be they virtual or physical, to understand how seemingly unrelated technologies can be integrated to create experiences so meaningful that customers can’t imagine doing business elsewhere. www.icxa.org

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company delivering products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 short-form videos, including: music videos, film, game and TV trailers, viral videos, sports clips and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices (our library of 500,000 can not currently be viewed on OTT and IPTV). To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Loop Media, Inc. Press:

Jon Lindsay Phillips

RLM PR

LoopTV@rlmpr.com

+1-646-828-8566