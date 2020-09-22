Schlieren/Switzerland, 22 September 2020
ARYZTA announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting “AGM” will be held on 11 November 2020.
Investor Enquiries:
Gerard Van Buttingha Wichers,
Head of Investor Relations, ARYZTA AG
Tel: +41 (0) 44 583 42 00
info@aryzta.com
About ARYZTA
ARYZTA AG is a global food business with a leadership position in speciality bakery. ARYZTA is based in Schlieren, Switzerland, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. ARYZTA has a primary listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange and a secondary listing on the Euronext Dublin (ISE) (SIX: ARYN, ISE: YZA).
ARYZTA AG
Schlieren, SWITZERLAND
