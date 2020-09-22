Seattle, Wash., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities and Halo pet food announce the winners of the national “Walk and Wag” photo contest with celebrity judge Olivia Munn, that is hosted on the nonprofit’s newly launched FidoFoster.org. The two grand prize winners include a foster dog named Stoli with adorable big ears who won a $5,000 grant for CARE STL in St. Louis, Mo. The adoption grand prize winner is a cowboy hat wearing black and white pup, named Sugar Plum, who won a $5,000 grant for Tracy’s Paws Rescue in Hondo, Tex.

‘The ‘Walk and Wag’ photo contest is a fun way to celebrate dog heroes across the U.S. by bringing awareness to the lifesaving powers of fostering and adopting a pet,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “Additionally, the grand prizes will support pet shelters and foster homes so they can continue to help dogs in need.”

Each of the grand prize winners (adoption and foster category) of the “Walk and Wag” photo contest will receive: a year-supply of Halo pet food; 5,000 meals from Halo and a $5,000 grant courtesy of MyPetCandle to donate to an animal shelter of their choice; a celebrity shout out from Olivia Munn on social; virtual training with Animal Planet's Pet Expert Andrea Arden; a private photo shoot with “Underwater Dogs” photographer Seth Casteel and a Wag! premium annual membership and discounts. All 50 finalists will receive a personalized pet candle from MyPetCandle.

The four canine runner ups are listed below. Each will receive 3,000 Halo meals to donate to an animal shelter of their choice and $100 in free dog walks from Wag!

2 nd Place (foster); Aurora from Phoenix, Az.

Place (foster); Aurora from Phoenix, Az. 2 nd Place (adoption); Duke from Gambrills, Md.

Place (adoption); Duke from Gambrills, Md. 3 rd Place (foster); Wonder Woman from Asheville, N.C.

Place (foster); Wonder Woman from Asheville, N.C. 3rd Place (adoption); Cyrus from Bonita, CA

From August 10 - August 31, dog fosters and adopters were invited to share their most creative photos, at FidoFoster.org, that showcases the personality of their foster and adopted dogs, while answering the question “What makes your dog wag?” The “Walk and Wag” panel of judges, including Olivia Munn, Andrea Arden and Seth Casteel, who selected the top 25 foster dog walking photos, and the top 25 adopted dog walking photos for the public to vote on from September 7 – 20.

FidoFoster.org is focused on improving the care for homeless dogs by supporting a national network of foster caregivers and helping organizations become foster-centric. With advice from Andrea Arden, Seth Casteel and other experts, it’s an online community for connection and information-sharing on important topics including dog care, foster resources, and canine nutrition for all life stages.

At FidoFoster.org, interested participants can learn more about the “Walk and Wag” photo contest and view the winning entries.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo, Purely for Pets®

For over 30 years, Halo® has been dedicated to creating exceptional food that pets love and pet parents trust. Halo® prides itself on the quality of its pet nutrition products, using GAP-certified and MSC-certified sustainable proteins that say no to factory farming and offer Super Digestibility. Halo also uses Non-GMO fruits and vegetables in its pet food formulated by an experienced and respected animal nutritionist, and consults with veterinarians to ensure Halo® continues to offer the best pet food. In addition to their innovative whole meat formulas, Halo also offers an award-winning line of vegan food for dogs. With more than 1 million votes cast by readers in the largest survey of vegan products in the world, Halo’s Garden of Vegan® won the prestigious 2018 VegNews Veggie Award for “Best Dog Food,” leaping ahead of the competition.

