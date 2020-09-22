NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) securities during the period from August 21, 2020 through September 15, 2020 (the “Class Period”).



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated;





Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines;





Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and





as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Nano-X “is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $11.21, or nearly 23%, to close at $38.00 per share on September 15, 2020,

Today. Nano-X Imaging fell to as low as $22.30 per share, intraday, as much as 22% to the lowest in after Muddy Waters named the company a short in a new report, comparing it to Nikola. It came a week after Citron released their negative call on the Company.

