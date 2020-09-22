New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968725/?utm_source=GNW





The global antimicrobial food disinfectant market size to cross revenues of over $2.1 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The industry is expected to observe a phenomenal growth on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has generated an opportunity for FMCG companies to launch antimicrobial disinfectants. Consumers are concerned about the hygiene and safety of consumed food products, thereby driving the application of antimicrobial disinfectants across the world. Hence, the increased concern of customers regarding foodborne illness due to the COVID-19 virus and other bacteria is expected to drive the market growth. The increased focus on natural-based disinfectants and the increase in awareness toward the usage of food disinfectant among consumers are likely to influence the growth of the market. North America and the APAC are likely to drive the market with increased customer concerns for food-borne diseases. The market is anticipated to exhibit significant revenue growth owing to the rise in consumer awareness toward hygienic packaged products and an extensive focus on food safety from government authorities during supply chain and retail distribution. Companies currently operating in the food processing industry are now focusing on the implementation of advance and next-generation disinfection and sanitation technology.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antimicrobial food disinfectant market during the forecast period:

• Increase in Shelf Life

• Government Regulations on Food Safety

• Growth in Foodborne Illness



The study considers the present scenario of the antimicrobial food disinfectant market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Antimicrobial Food Disinfectant Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial food disinfectant market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, application, end-user, and geography. Liquid-based antimicrobial food disinfectants dominate the market; however, granule and spray-based ones are expected to increase their market shares during the forecast period. APAC, North America, and Europe are likely to be major contributors to the growth of the market. The growing concern over foodborne illnesses, particularly after the COVID-19 outbreak, is likely to driven high potential growth in several regions during the forecast period. The higher effectiveness of liquid-based substances than other types in countering the spread of germs in food substances is likely to influence at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The commercial & industrial sector dominates the antimicrobial food disinfectant market. The use of these solutions is expected to grow in commercial places such as restaurants and retail outlets as consumers are highly concerned about food protection and its related illness. Also, with the increased norms regarding food safety in industrial and commercial sectors, the segment is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Moreover, safety and an increase in awareness of chemicals, which can be used to wash fruits and vegetables better than normal water, is expected to anticipate the growth in the market.



The fruits and vegetables disinfectant segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%, majorly due to the increased concerns related to healthy eating habits and the growing foodborne diseases. Also, cleaning and disinfecting fruits and vegetables has been an important part of food safety as it prevents cross contamination of pesticides and chemicals. Hence, the usage of disinfectants on fresh products such as fruits and vegetables prevent foodborne illness and is used in industrial, commercial, and residential applications. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the segment has been witnessing a high demand for antimicrobial disinfectants; hence, vendors are coming up with new product launches and expanding their product portfolio. Moreover, the use of chemicals has increased in disinfectant, and several new chemicals are likely to arrive in the market, including salts of carbonate, citric acid, and others.



Segmentation by Products

• Liquid

• Granule

• Spray

Segmentation by Application

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Meat & Poultry

• Fish & Seafood

Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

o Restaurants

o Retail Outlets

o Processing Industries



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY

The antimicrobial food disinfectant market in North America is at a mature stage as vendors are providing high-quality products. The US region is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8%, owing to the rising public concerns over microbial pathogens in food products. Moreover, the market is expected to observe growth on account of the rise in food-borne diseases in the country. Disinfection routines among retail outlets, restaurants, and other industries are common. Hence, the market is one of the growing markets globally with respect to new and innovative antimicrobial food disinfectant solutions. Also, regulatory acts such as the Food Safety Modernization Act 2011 are expected to anticipate the growth of the market. Similarly, the market in Canada is expected to increase with growing concerns over health and hygiene, particularly in the residential sector. The Canadian region is expected to be competitive as many vendors are launching products and are likely to further expand their product lines. Also, several key companies have launched innovative techniques to wash fresh food products. For instance, in 2019, a vendor launched waterless fresh produce washing by using UV light and hydrogen peroxide, which is expected to kill microbes, along with extending the shelf life of the product.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

The global antimicrobial food disinfectant market is highly concentrated with a few key players having a significant share in the market. The market is characterized by vendors that are application- and product-specific. Vendors with exposure to only a single application or product are prone to face challenges with respect to maintaining a steady stream of orders flowing in. The selection criteria for vendors mainly depend on the raw material access of vendors, pricing models, and portfolio of projects on similar lines. The competitive landscape of the industry is high in different geographical regions and food disinfectant type variations.



Prominent Vendors

• Ecolab

• ITC

• Marico

• AgroFresh



Other Prominent Vendors

• Sanosil

• Diversey

• Eat Cleaner

• Fit Organic

• Environne

• Biokleen

• Nutraneering

• Beaumont Products

• United Chemical Company

• Decco

• Xeda International

• P&G

• Santic



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. What is the antimicrobial food disinfectant market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the antimicrobial food disinfectant market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the antimicrobial food disinfectant market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the antimicrobial food disinfectant market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the antimicrobial food disinfectant market share?

