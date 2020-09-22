PUNE, India, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Facial rejuvenation Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



The Global Facial Rejuvenation Market size was estimated to be US$ 19 billion in 2019 and the expected CAGR through 2030 is 11%. There has been an increase in life expectancy worldwide. Subsequent result of the same is anti-ageing desire among masses. The combination of medical and cosmetic procedure leads to expected results. Minimal and Non-invasive treatments for facial rejuvenation have been witnessing higher demand than ever. Facial aesthetics occupies majority share of the medical aesthetic treatments. The shift from invasive to non-invasive treatment for aesthetic enhancement has been subtle. There has been proliferation of non-invasive medical aesthetic devices for facial rejuvenation across North America. Apart from the aesthetic devices, there are clinical products such as moisturizers, retinoids, and sunscreens among others which are being well accepted by the end users.

The majority buyer of these treatments and products include the middle aged population between 45 and 65 years. Females are more sincere buyers of the treatment and products. The preference for type of treatment varies on the basis of geography and age group. Botulinum toxin, popularly known as Botox, is widely used for various clinical applications. Botox treatment has absolutely evolved the cosmetic surgery usage. Facial fillers have a demand for reducing facial wrinkles. There is a requirement of precision when it comes to facial fillers right from selection of the filler type to the delivery technique to the skill-set of the cosmetologist. If chosen in appropriate combination, fillers and botox can work wonders for facial rejuvenation. The role of social media is crucial in the growth of facial rejuvenation market worldwide. People are extra aware about their facial appearance and willing to spend for skin tightening, pigmentation, hair removal, reducing wrinkles, improving skin elasticity and so on. The market for facial rejuvenation is expected to witness huge growth in future. However, the aesthetic treatments are a part of luxury and hence, make the market very volatile.

Botulinum Toxin Type A (Botox) experiences highest demand from the middle aged group users

Botox is prominently used by the celebrities to look young and stay glamorous. Along with Botox, the derma fillers are equally in demand owing to efficient results in short turnaround time. Derma fillers are also known as injectable implants and primarily used to fill soft tissues or wrinkles. The revenue share for botox treatment is high across North America and Europe. Asia region is anticipated to show promising growth for both botox and derma filler through the forecast period. Combination therapy of derma fillers and botox delivers exceptionally good results in a short turnaround time hence, will attract more users in coming times.

Laser based equipment are the preferred choice of cosmetologists

Facial rejuvenation treatment includes facial hair removal and eliminating pigmentation. Laser based equipment deliver desired results hence, are preferred by the cosmetologists. The global market is flooded with global brand equipment as well as regional brand equipment. The choice of brand is influenced by the investment capacity of the clinic owner. The price difference between global brand equipment and the regionally assembled equipment is wide. Ultrasound based equipment are also used by the cosmetologists, depending on the applications.

Solo Clinics exceed the demand for facial rejuvenation products

The buyers of facial rejuvenation products include solo dermatology clinics, hospitals and wellness centers & spa. Solo clinic category is the largest buyer of the products and equipment. The end users of these various treatments do not prefer to visit a hospital, instead approach a clinic to maintain secrecy and privacy. The volume of solo clinics is much higher than the other buyer categories. The clinic owner usually approach a distributor in order to get an unbiased comparison of available brands.

North America has a high installed base of the facial rejuvenation treatment equipment

The North America region has witnessed most of the technical advances with respect to clinical products and the treatment equipment. The end users are already aware of and have adopted the products to match the evolving lifestyle. Future growth is anticipated from Asia Pacific region. The spending capacity of end users has gone considerably up and they are eager to introduce luxury products to their lifestyle. The Asian countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam are dependent on import of medical aesthetic devices from their Asian neighbours namely China and South Korea as well as from the United States, Israel and other producing nations.

Major players active in the Global Facial Rejuvenation Market include Allergan plc, Anika Therapeutics, Inc. Cynosure, Inc., Cutera, Inc. Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lumenis, Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Speciality European Pharma, Mentor Worldwide LLC, and Fibrocell Science Inc., Venus Concept

